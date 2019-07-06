【St. Louis Chinese American News 圣路易时报讯】

圣路易斯华盛顿大学是一个充满的活力、多样化的国际社区。安德鲁.马丁（Andrew D. Martin）校长重申华盛顿大学将继续从全球录取、邀请和欢迎有天赋的学生、教员和员工来到华盛顿大学。

校长的声明原文如下(2019年6月24日)：

在最近的几个月里，我们国家的政府和其它国家的政府之间紧张关系上升。众多的例子包括美国和中国经济方面的分歧，和涉及俄罗斯在内的政治冲突，以及在我们南部边境的移民顾虑等。基于现在各种紧张关系以及来自于不同角度的各种政治言论和压力，我们应当牢记我们是谁并立志打造圣路易斯华盛顿大学的群体—一个所有人都是能感受到归属的，受欢迎的和被包容的地方。我们国际学生、教员及员工亦不例外。让我明确表明：圣路易斯华盛顿大学敞开双臂欢迎来自于全球的学生、教员和员工。在当前的时期，我们尤其需要提醒他们，他们是蓬勃发展的圣路易斯华盛顿大学群体中被珍视的成员。

圣路易斯华盛顿大学是一个极其有活力、多样化的国际社区。我们的国际教员、员工和学生来自于130多个国家。我们34%的研究生是来自国际背景的学生，而全体学员总数中有将近22%是国际学生。

更重要的是—在我们圣路易斯华盛顿大学这个社区里，来自于全球的成员扮演着至关重要的角色，让我们成为今天这样一个非同一般的学府。来自于不同国家和不同背景的教员们正在做出重要的研究发现，他们是忙碌的老师和导师。我们聪明且有天赋的国际学生抱着对学习和对世界作出积极改变的渴望来到我们校园。国际学生、教员和员工所带来的不同背景和观点丰富了我们校园内的对话，同时也有助我们所有群体成员成为飞速发展的全球社会中有用的成员和领导者。无论政府之间的关系如何紧张，我们都将继续从全球搜索、招聘、邀请和欢迎有天赋的学生、教员和员工来到我们的校园。

圣路易斯华盛顿大学一直以来都非常欢迎和重视国际学生、教授、员工、本地社区成员、以及我们全球的校友、合作伙伴和朋友们。自1900年以来，我们就一直欢迎来全球各地的人们到我们校园参观、工作和学习。在我们的历史上，总计24位诺贝尔奖获得者中有 7位出生于美国境外。在过去的时间里，我们和6大洲的国家建立了合作伙伴关系，来共同探讨气候变暖、全球公共卫生、经济稳定性等全球共同关注的问题。我们建立了麦道国际学者学院，这是一个为来自于全球的期望在自己的领域成为领导者的顶尖硕士生和博士生们提供教育，并且免去学费还提供财政补助的项目。在圣路易斯华盛顿大学校园，我们每年都举办各种文化活动，包括万灯节、荷丽节、古尔邦节和非洲电影节等等。

我们的学生、教员和员工也很关注影响我们本土群体的一些国际性的担忧。我们密切致力于移民政策和改革，我们为圣路易斯的难民提供帮助和服务，我们协助带领与参与在圣路易斯地区举办的各种文化庆典。我们很多学生、教员和员工们都居住在充满活力的连接紧密的国际社区和街区并为之做出贡献，以致圣路易斯能因具有独特文化特色而有别于其它地区。

这个名单还可以很长很长，虽然我们生活在一个充满挑战的时代，但是我非常有信心我们圣路易斯华盛顿大学永远不会忽略我们的任务和目标，作为一个世界知名的，专注于在教学、科研和病患看护方面追求完美的高等学府，我们必须继续无畏地努力来改善人类生活。请继续加入我们，因为我们一直会像原来一样，在这里，我们所有的学生、教授和员工，无论他们的背景和之前的工作经历如何，他们都会受到欢迎和包容。

Washington University is a vibrant, diverse and global community. Chancellor Andrew D. Martin reiterates that the university will continue to recruit, invite and welcome talented students, faculty and staff from around the globe. Here is the statement from Chancellor Andrew D. Martin:

In recent months, tensions have risen between our government and the governments of other countries. There are myriad examples, a few including between the United States and China, political sparring involving Russia, and immigration concerns at our southern border. In light of these and other tensions as well as political rhetoric and pressure from various angles, it’s both appropriate and critically important to remember who we are and aspire to be as a Washington University community — a place where all people feel represented, welcome, and included. Our international students, faculty, and staff are no exception. Let me be clear: students, faculty, and staff from around the globe are welcome at Washington University with open arms. And during times like these, it’s especially imperative we remind them that they are valued and celebrated as members of our thriving community.

Here at Washington University, we are an incredibly vibrant, diverse, and global community. Our international faculty, staff, and students come to us from more than 130 nationalities. Thirty-four percent of our graduate students come to us from international backgrounds, and our total student body is made up of nearly twenty-two percent international students.

More importantly — members of our Wash U community who come to us from around the world play a vital role in making the university the exceptional institution it is today. WashU faculty from a diverse set of countries and backgrounds are making important research discoveries and are engaged teachers and mentors. Our bright and talented international students arrive on our campus eager to learn and to make a positive difference in the world. International students, faculty, and staff bring backgrounds and perspectives that enrich our dialogues on campus,and their presence helps all members of our community become productive members and leaders of a rapidly changing and global society. Regardless of government tensions, we will continue to seek out, recruit, invite, and welcome talented students, faculty, and staff to our campus from around the globe.

Washington University has long been a place that welcomes and values the contributions of our international students, faculty, staff, members of the local community, and our global network of alumni, partners, and friends. We have welcomed people from around the world to visit, work, and study on our campus since the early 1900s. Throughout our history, seven out of the 24 WashU Nobel Laureates were born outside the United States. Over time, we’ve grown partnerships and collaborations in countries across six continents to address international concerns such as climate change, global health, economic stability, and more. We’ve established the McDonnell International Scholars Academy, a program that provides a premier education, along with free tuition and financial living assistance, to top master’s and Ph.D. students from around the globe who aspire to be leaders in their professions and communities. Here on campus, we host various cultural celebrations annually, including Diwali, Holi, El Al Adha, and The African Film Festival, and more.

Our students, faculty, and staff are also dedicated to international concerns that affect our local community. We work closely on immigration policy and reform. We work and serve among refugee populations in St. Louis. We help lead and attend the various robust cultural celebrations held in the region. And many of our students, faculty, and staff live and contribute to the vibrant, close-knit international communities and neighborhoods that set St. Louis a part as a culturally iconic destination.

The list could undoubtedly go on and on — and, although we live in challenging times, I am confident that we as a Washington University community will never lose sight of our institutional mission and goals. As a world-renowned institution devoted to excellence in teaching, research, and patient care, we must continue on our path as we work fearlessly to improve lives in service of the greater good. Please continue to join me as we unapologetically remain a place where all our students, faculty, and staff — regardless of their background or previous opportunities — are invited, welcome, and included.