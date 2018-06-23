美国哪些专业最赚钱？从489个大学专业中替你挑出薪资最高的50名！

网站编辑 -
0
203

虽说未来的薪水不是选专业的唯一标准，但绝对最重要的一项因素，如果你上学就是为了将来挣大钱，那么你一定要看看PayScale的这项研究结果。

PayScale薪资报告详细区分了每种大学专业，综合非营利私立和公立大学的数据，采集了230万在美国就业的毕业生情况。从489个大学本科专业中排列出50个薪资最高的专业，几乎全是STEM，尤其是工程，前20名里有18个是工程方向。

1. 石油工程Petroleum engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $94,600

10年以上薪资中位数: $175,500

2. 助理医师Physician assistant studies

0-5年薪资中位数: $87,800

10年以上薪资中位数: $107,600

3. 冶金工程Metallurgical engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $75,300

10年以上薪资中位数: $105,100

4. 海洋工程Marine engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $73,900

10年以上薪资中位数: $123,200

5. 计算机系统工程Computer systems engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $72,000

10年以上薪资中位数: $118,000

6. 采矿工程Mining engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $71,300

10年以上薪资中位数: $108.500

7. 计算机科学与工程Computer science & engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $70,900

10年以上薪资中位数: $116,800

8. 化学工程Chemical engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $70,300

10年以上薪资中位数: $124,500

9. 计算机工程Computer engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $70,300

10年以上薪资中位数: $116,000

10. 电气与计算机工程Electrical & computer engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $69,000

10年以上薪资中位数: $118,800

11. 核能工程Nuclear engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $69,000

10年以上薪资中位数: $127,500

12. 电力工程Electrical power engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $68,600

10年以上薪资中位数: $119,100

13. 造船及海洋工程Naval architecture & marine engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $68,200

10年以上薪资中位数: $113,800

14. 电气工程Electrical engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $67,800

10年以上薪资中位数: $114,800

15. 航空航天工程Aerospace engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $66,300

10年以上薪资中位数: $113,300

16. 材料科学和工程Materials science & engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $66,300

10年以上薪资中位数: $104,100

17. 软件工程Software engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $66,300

10年以上薪资中位数: $104,300

18. 电子电气工程Electrical & electronics engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $66,200

10年以上薪资中位数: $107,400

19. 计算机科学Computer science

0-5年薪资中位数: $65,900

10年以上薪资中位数: $110,100

20. 工业系统工程Industrial & systems engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $65,700

10年以上薪资中位数: $114,400

21. 航空工程Aeronautical engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $65,300

10年以上薪资中位数: $118,800

22. 工业工程Industrial engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $64,400

10年以上薪资中位数: $107,100

23. 塑料工程Plastics engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $64,100

10年以上薪资中位数: $97,100

24. 机械工程Mechanical engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $64,000

10年以上薪资中位数: $106,800

25. 电子工程Electronics engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $63,300

10年以上薪资中位数: $104,300

26. 工程学Engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $63,100

10年以上薪资中位数: $111,600

27. 生物医学工程Biomedical engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $62,900

10年以上薪资中位数: $103,500

28. 机械与航空航天工程Mechanical & aeronautical engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $62,900

10年以上薪资中位数: $113,200

29. 计算机科学与数学Computer science & mathematics

0-5年薪资中位数: $62,800

10年以上薪资中位数: $114,400

30. 机械学Mechanical

0-5年薪资中位数: $62,800

10年以上薪资中位数: $101,600

31. 制造工程Manufacturing engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $61,900

10年以上薪资中位数: $96,400

32. 放射治疗学Radiation therapy

0-5年薪资中位数: $61,800

10年以上薪资中位数: $84,200

33. 生物工程Bioengineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $61,600

10年以上薪资中位数: $116,800

34. 塑料工程技术Plastics engineering technology

0-5年薪资中位数: $61,600

10年以上薪资中位数: $95,100

35. 工程管理Engineering management

0-5年薪资中位数: $61,500

10年以上薪资中位数: $101,600

36. 包装科学Packaging science

0-5年薪资中位数: $61,400

10年以上薪资中位数: $102,300

37. 精算学Actuarial science

0-5年薪资中位数: $61,200

10年以上薪资中位数: $130,800

38. 建筑工程Architectural engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $61,200

10年以上薪资中位数: $95,100

39. Construction engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $61,100

10年以上薪资中位数: $93,700

40. 结构工程Structural engineering

0-5年薪资中位数: $60,800

10年以上薪资中位数: $105,100

41. 建筑科学Construction science

0-5年薪资中位数: $60,700

10年以上薪资中位数: $102,600

42.Construction engineering management

0-5年薪资中位数: $60,500

10年以上薪资中位数: $103,700

43. Informatics

0-5年薪资中位数: $60,500

10年以上薪资中位数: $95,300

44. 会计与计算机系统Accounting & computer systems

0-5年薪资中位数: $60,400

10年以上薪资中位数: $104,900

45. 电气工程技术Electrical engineering technology

0-5年薪资中位数: $60,400

10年以上薪资中位数: $93,400

46. 工程物理Engineering physics

0-5年薪资中位数: $60,400

10年以上薪资中位数: $112,600

47. 信息安全Information security

0-5年薪资中位数: $60,400

10年以上薪资中位数: $90,900

48. Operations management & information systems

0-5年薪资中位数: $60,100

10年以上薪资中位数: $104,500

49. 经济学与数学Economics and mathematics

0-5年薪资中位数: $60,000

10年以上薪资中位数: $122,900

50. 统计学Statistics

0-5年薪资中位数: $60,000

10年以上薪资中位数: $104,600

好啦~即将要读本科的宝宝们，这些赚钱专业get没有？！

理工科的同学要开心的蹦起来了吧~不过文科生也不必难过，主页菌之前写过《年薪排行靠前的永远都是理科生，难道文科生真的没有春天？》 作为一个有深度、有思想、擅表达的文科生，你们同样拥有春天！而且文科生回国的话，有了不同的视角和履历，收获还是不一样的。

美国留学中心–Jun 23, 2018,15:04

最新文章关于该作者的更多

留下一个答复