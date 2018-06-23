美国哪些专业最赚钱？从489个大学专业中替你挑出薪资最高的50名！

虽说未来的薪水不是选专业的唯一标准，但绝对最重要的一项因素，如果你上学就是为了将来挣大钱，那么你一定要看看PayScale的这项研究结果。
PayScale薪资报告详细区分了每种大学专业，综合非营利私立和公立大学的数据，采集了230万在美国就业的毕业生情况。从489个大学本科专业中排列出50个薪资最高的专业，几乎全是STEM，尤其是工程，前20名里有18个是工程方向。
1. 石油工程Petroleum engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $94,600
10年以上薪资中位数: $175,500
2. 助理医师Physician assistant studies
0-5年薪资中位数: $87,800
10年以上薪资中位数: $107,600
3. 冶金工程Metallurgical engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $75,300
10年以上薪资中位数: $105,100
4. 海洋工程Marine engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $73,900
10年以上薪资中位数: $123,200
5. 计算机系统工程Computer systems engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $72,000
10年以上薪资中位数: $118,000
6. 采矿工程Mining engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $71,300
10年以上薪资中位数: $108.500
7. 计算机科学与工程Computer science & engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $70,900
10年以上薪资中位数: $116,800
8. 化学工程Chemical engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $70,300
10年以上薪资中位数: $124,500
9. 计算机工程Computer engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $70,300
10年以上薪资中位数: $116,000
10. 电气与计算机工程Electrical & computer engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $69,000
10年以上薪资中位数: $118,800
11. 核能工程Nuclear engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $69,000
10年以上薪资中位数: $127,500
12. 电力工程Electrical power engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $68,600
10年以上薪资中位数: $119,100
13. 造船及海洋工程Naval architecture & marine engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $68,200
10年以上薪资中位数: $113,800
14. 电气工程Electrical engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $67,800
10年以上薪资中位数: $114,800
15. 航空航天工程Aerospace engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $66,300
10年以上薪资中位数: $113,300
16. 材料科学和工程Materials science & engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $66,300
10年以上薪资中位数: $104,100
17. 软件工程Software engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $66,300
10年以上薪资中位数: $104,300
18. 电子电气工程Electrical & electronics engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $66,200
10年以上薪资中位数: $107,400
19. 计算机科学Computer science
0-5年薪资中位数: $65,900
10年以上薪资中位数: $110,100
20. 工业系统工程Industrial & systems engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $65,700
10年以上薪资中位数: $114,400
21. 航空工程Aeronautical engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $65,300
10年以上薪资中位数: $118,800
22. 工业工程Industrial engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $64,400
10年以上薪资中位数: $107,100
23. 塑料工程Plastics engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $64,100
10年以上薪资中位数: $97,100
24. 机械工程Mechanical engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $64,000
10年以上薪资中位数: $106,800
25. 电子工程Electronics engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $63,300
10年以上薪资中位数: $104,300
26. 工程学Engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $63,100
10年以上薪资中位数: $111,600
27. 生物医学工程Biomedical engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $62,900
10年以上薪资中位数: $103,500
28. 机械与航空航天工程Mechanical & aeronautical engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $62,900
10年以上薪资中位数: $113,200
29. 计算机科学与数学Computer science & mathematics
0-5年薪资中位数: $62,800
10年以上薪资中位数: $114,400
30. 机械学Mechanical
0-5年薪资中位数: $62,800
10年以上薪资中位数: $101,600
31. 制造工程Manufacturing engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $61,900
10年以上薪资中位数: $96,400
32. 放射治疗学Radiation therapy
0-5年薪资中位数: $61,800
10年以上薪资中位数: $84,200
33. 生物工程Bioengineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $61,600
10年以上薪资中位数: $116,800
34. 塑料工程技术Plastics engineering technology
0-5年薪资中位数: $61,600
10年以上薪资中位数: $95,100
35. 工程管理Engineering management
0-5年薪资中位数: $61,500
10年以上薪资中位数: $101,600
36. 包装科学Packaging science
0-5年薪资中位数: $61,400
10年以上薪资中位数: $102,300
37. 精算学Actuarial science
0-5年薪资中位数: $61,200
10年以上薪资中位数: $130,800
38. 建筑工程Architectural engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $61,200
10年以上薪资中位数: $95,100
39. Construction engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $61,100
10年以上薪资中位数: $93,700
40. 结构工程Structural engineering
0-5年薪资中位数: $60,800
10年以上薪资中位数: $105,100
41. 建筑科学Construction science
0-5年薪资中位数: $60,700
10年以上薪资中位数: $102,600
42.Construction engineering management
0-5年薪资中位数: $60,500
10年以上薪资中位数: $103,700
43. Informatics
0-5年薪资中位数: $60,500
10年以上薪资中位数: $95,300
44. 会计与计算机系统Accounting & computer systems
0-5年薪资中位数: $60,400
10年以上薪资中位数: $104,900
45. 电气工程技术Electrical engineering technology
0-5年薪资中位数: $60,400
10年以上薪资中位数: $93,400
46. 工程物理Engineering physics
0-5年薪资中位数: $60,400
10年以上薪资中位数: $112,600
47. 信息安全Information security
0-5年薪资中位数: $60,400
10年以上薪资中位数: $90,900
48. Operations management & information systems
0-5年薪资中位数: $60,100
10年以上薪资中位数: $104,500
49. 经济学与数学Economics and mathematics
0-5年薪资中位数: $60,000
10年以上薪资中位数: $122,900
50. 统计学Statistics
0-5年薪资中位数: $60,000
10年以上薪资中位数: $104,600
好啦~即将要读本科的宝宝们，这些赚钱专业get没有？！
理工科的同学要开心的蹦起来了吧~不过文科生也不必难过，主页菌之前写过《年薪排行靠前的永远都是理科生，难道文科生真的没有春天？》 作为一个有深度、有思想、擅表达的文科生，你们同样拥有春天！而且文科生回国的话，有了不同的视角和履历，收获还是不一样的。
美国留学中心–Jun 23, 2018,15:04