“美国空气真甜”演讲气炸网友，但这四位留学生的演讲却正能量满满

外国人对中国的刻板印象由来已久，这些年，多少留学生在海外通过一点一点的努力在呈现真实的中国，可马里兰大学杨舒平的演讲一下子使其他留学生和海外华人的努力功亏一篑，网友气炸也是情有可原。今天，主页君给大家介绍几个同样是海外留学生的演讲，看看充满正能量的演讲是什么样的~

近日，马里兰大学2017年毕业典礼上，一位名叫Shuping Yang的中国女留学生作为学生代表上台发表毕业演讲。

演讲内容引起巨大争议，视频在社交媒体疯传，引起网友激烈讨论。

她在演讲中到底说了什么呢？我们准备了双语对译演讲稿。

Good afternoon faculty students parents and friends.各位家长、同学、朋友们，下午好！I am truly honored and grateful to speak at the commencement for the University of Maryland, Class of 2017.我很荣幸也很感激，能够在马里兰大学2017届毕业典礼上发言。People often ask me: Why did you come to the University of Maryland?常常有人问我：你为什么要来马里兰大学？I always answer: Fresh air.我总是回答：新鲜空气。Five years ago, as I step off the plane from China, and left the terminal at Dallas Airport. I was ready to put on one of my five face masks, but when I took my first breath of American air. I put my mask away. 五年前，当我走下从中国飞来的飞机，离开达拉斯航站楼，我准备好要拿出一只口罩戴上，我总共带了五只口罩。但当我第一次呼吸到美国的空气时，我把口罩放在了一边。 The air was so sweet and fresh, and oddly luxurious. 这里的空气是如此甜美、清新，而且有些莫名的奢侈。 I was surprised by this. I grew up in a city in China, where I had to wear a face mask every time I went outside, otherwise, I might get sick. 我很惊讶。在我成长的中国城市，每当我外出时都必须戴上口罩，不然我可能会生病。 However, the moment I inhaled and exhaled outside the airport. I felt free. 但是，当我呼吸到机场外空气的那一瞬间，我感受到了自由。 No more fog on my glasses, no more difficult breathing, no more suppression. 我的眼镜上不再有雾，我的呼吸不再困难，我不再感到压抑。 Every breath was a delight. As I stand here today, I cannot help, but recall that feeling of freedom. 每一次呼吸都是一种愉悦。今天，我站在这里，不禁回忆起那种自由的感觉。 At the University of Maryland, I would soon feel another kind of fresh air for which I will be forever grateful — the fresh air of free speech. 在马里兰大学，我马上又感受到另外一种新鲜空气，对此我永远心存感激，那就是言论自由的新鲜空气。 Before I came to United States, I learned in history class about the Declaration of Independence, but these words had no meaning to me— Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of happiness. 来美国之前，我在历史课上学过《独立宣言》的内容，但是“生命、自由、对幸福的追求”等字眼，对我而言没有任何实际含义。 I was merely memorizing the words to get good grades. 我只是在死记硬背，为了拿到高分。 These words sounded so strange, so abstract and so foreign to me, until I came to University of Maryland. I have learned the right to freely express oneself is sacred in America. 对我而言，这些词听起来如此陌生，如此抽象，如此“舶来”，直到我来到了马里兰大学，我才理解，在美国，表达自己观点的权利是神圣的。 Each day in Maryland, I was encouraged to express my opinions on controversial issues. 在马里兰，我每天都受到鼓励，去表达我对一些争议问题的看法。 I could challenge a statement made by my instructor. I could even rate my professors online. 我可以挑战我导师的观点，甚至可以在网上点评教授。 But nothing prepared me for the culture shock I experienced when I watched a university production of the play— Twilight: Los Angeles. 在观看学校排演的戏剧《暮光：洛杉矶》时，我毫无准备地经历了文化冲击。 Twilight is a play by Anna Deavere Smith about the 1992 Los Angele’s Riots. The riots followed acquittal of four Los Angeles police officers in the video taped arrest and beating of Rodney King. 《暮光》是安娜·迪佛·史密斯所著的一部剧作，讲的是1992年的洛杉矶暴乱。这次暴乱由四位洛杉矶警察的无罪释放引起，录像显示他们拘捕和殴打了罗德尼·金。 注：1992年洛杉矶暴乱，导火线为该年4月29日当地陪审团宣判四名被控“使用过当武力”的警察无罪释放，导致上千名对此判决不满的非裔与拉丁裔上街抗议，最终引发一连串暴动。事件本身为三名欧洲裔白人警察和一名拉丁裔白人警察殴打涉嫌交通违规的一名黑人罗德尼·金。 For six days, the city was in chaos as citizens took to the streets. 整整六天，市民们涌上街头，城市陷入混乱。 In Twilight, the student actors were openly talking about racism, sexism and politics. 在《暮光》中，学生演员们公开讨论种族歧视、性别歧视和政治话题。 I was shocked. I never saw such topic could be discussed openly. 我震惊了，我从未想过这些话题可以被公开讨论。 The play was my first taste of political storytelling, one that makes the audience think critically. 这部剧作是我第一次接触到政治叙事，它让观众们辩证思考。 I have always had a burning desire to tell these kinds of stories, but I was convinced that only authorities own the narrative, only authorities could define the truth. 我一直都有热切的愿望想要讲述这类故事。但是，我一直深信只有当权者才有叙事权力，只有当权者才能定义真相。 However, the opportunity to immerse myself in the diverse community at the University of Maryland exposed me to various, many different perspectives on truth. 但是，在深入马里兰大学多元的学生社群过程中，我接触到各种各样、迥然不同的看待真相的视角。 I soon realized that here I have the opportunity to speak freely. 我很快意识到，在这里，我有自由发表言论的机会。 My voice matters. 我的声音可以被听到。 Your voice matters. 你的声音可以被听到。 Our voices matter. 我们的声音是可以被听到的。 Civil engagement is not a task just for politicians. I have witnessed this when I saw my fellow students marching in Washington DC, voting in the presidential election and raising money for support various causes. I have seen that everyone has a right to participate and advocate for change. 公民参与不仅是政治家的任务。我目睹我的同学们在华盛顿街头游行，在总统选举中投票，为支持各种事业筹款。我看到每一个人都有权参与，并为改变发声。 I used to believe that one individual participation could not make a difference, but here we are, United Terps. 以前，我以为个体的参与并不能带来改变。但马里兰的学生们，我们就是在这么做的！ Together, we can push our society to be more just, open and peaceful. 我们一起可以推动社会变得更公正、开放、和平。 Class of 2017, we are graduating from a university that embraces a liberal arts education that nurtures us to think critically, and also to care and feel for humanity. 2017届的同学们，我们就要从一个重视人文学科，培养辩证思考，教育我们去关心，去感受博爱的学校毕业了。 We are equipped with the knowledge of various disciplines and we are ready to face to the challenges of our society. 我们用许多不同学科的知识武装了自己，我们已经准备好去面对社会上的挑战了。 Some of us may go to graduate school, some of us may step into professions and some of us may begin a journey of exploration. 我们当中有些人会读研深造，有些人会进入职场，有些人会开始全新的探索旅程。 But no matter what we do, remember, democracy and free speech should not be taken for granted. 但不管我们会做什么，请记住，民主和言论自由都不应该被视作理所应当。 Democracy and freedom are the fresh air that is worth fighting for.民主和自由就像新鲜空气，值得我们为之奋斗。 Freedom is oxygen. Freedom is passion. Freedom is love. 自由是氧气，是热情，是爱。 And as a French philosopher Jean Paul Sartre once said: Freedom is a choice; our future is depended on the choices we make today and tomorrow. 法国哲学家萨特曾说过：自由是一种选择，我们的未来取决于我们在今日和明日做出的种种选择。 We are all playwrights of the next chapters of our lives.Together, we write the human history. 我们都是自己人生下一章节的剧作家。我们一起书写着人类的历史。 My friends, enjoy the fresh air and never ever let it go. 我的朋友们，请尽情享受新鲜的空气，永远别让它被夺走。 Thank you. 谢谢。

这篇演讲稿引起争论的地方主要在于Yang Shuping对中国空气夸张的表述和对言论自由不准确的论述。 她的演讲以中美空气对比开头，表示美国的空气“如此甜美、清新，甚至有些奢侈”，而在中国则必须戴口罩外出，不然会生病。

The air was so sweet and fresh, and oddly luxurious.这里的空气是如此甜美、清新，而且有些莫名的奢侈。I was surprised by this. I grew up in a city in China, where I had to wear a face mask every time I went outside, otherwise, I might get sick.我很惊讶。在我成长的中国城市，每当我外出时都必须戴上口罩，不然我可能会生病。

据悉，Yang同学来自昆明，而昆明的好天气是出了名的。

“昆明发布”官方微博也第一时间表示：“这锅我们不背。”

当引入正题谈论“言论自由”时，她表示：

In Twilight, the student actors were openly talking about racism, sexism and politics.在《暮光》中，学生演员们公开讨论种族歧视、性别歧视和政治话题。I was shocked. I never saw such topic could be discussed openly.我震惊了，我从未想过这些话题可以被公开讨论。

凡此种种表达，让网友感到愤怒。

可能Yang Shuping并没有想到这样的一篇演讲会引发如此的轩然大波。 网友的讨论越来越激烈，Yang同学在个人微博账号上进行了道歉。

同时马里兰大学学生学者联合会也发表声明，表示正在与学校沟通，希望能了解事情始末，同时指出Yang仅代表个人观点。

就在当地时间5月22日，马里兰大学发表声明回应了此事，竟称“骄傲地支持Shuping分享观点和独特见解的权利”。

Statement from the University of Maryland马里兰大学声明The University of Maryland, like all public universities, is a marketplace of ideas. It is a place founded on academic freedom, the freedom of expression, and the right of every individual to share their thoughts and views in a welcoming and nurturing academic environment. 马里兰大学与所有公立大学一样，是思想的市集。它建立在学术自由、表达自由的基础上，这里的学术环境欢迎并支持每个人分享自己的看法与观点。 As a top student, Shuping Yang was selected by committee to deliver remarks during our university’s commencement exercises on Sunday, May 21. She expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to study in the United States at the University of Maryland and shared her views on aspects of that experience. Yang Shuping是我校尖子生，委员会选她于5月21日（星期日）在学校毕业典礼上发言。她对有机会在美国马里兰大学求学表达了感激之情，并基于自身经历分享了一些感悟。 The University believes that to be an informed global citizen it is critical to hear different viewpoints, to embrace diversity, and demonstrate tolerance when faced with views with which we may disagree. Listening to and respectfully engaging with those whom we disagree are essential skills, both within university walls and beyond.校方认为，我们要成为见多识广的全球公民，至关重要的一点是学会倾听不同观点，拥抱多样性，并包容自己不认可的见解。对持有不同意见者给予聆听和尊重，是大学求学和未来社会生活中的重要技能。The University proudly supports Shuping’s right to share her views and her unique perspectives and we commend her on lending her voice on this joyous occasion.”校方骄傲地支持Shuping分享观点和独特见解的权利，并对她在庆典上发声表示赞许。

与此同时，马里兰大学的中国留学生却纷纷发声，制作了视频，宣传自己的家乡，希望向世界传达中国真正的样子。

目前Yang已经关闭了微博评论功能，但在转发评论中，排名第一的这条，我想和大家分享一下。

不过，我也想提醒大家，尽管Yang Shuping的演讲有不妥之处，但我们也应该注意：

1.拒绝网络暴力，不要对其进行人身攻击；2.尊重事实，不实之处需要指出，但也要经得住批评，不要害怕面对问题；3.我们每个中国人出门在外，都不应忘记自己身上的华夏印记，留学生对祖国更应有一份思考和责任。

下面我想分享几位优秀中国留学生和华裔的演讲，他们让我们看到了这样一种精神。 在国外的学习生活让他们学会了对多元文化的思考、对身份认同的反思、对弱势群体的尊重，以及对祖国的一份担当。一起来看看他们正能量满满的演讲吧。

2016年，哈佛大学生物系博士何江作为优秀毕业生代表，在哈佛毕业典礼上致辞。这是哈佛历史上第一位享此殊荣的中国学生。 何江说，他想让美国的大学生听听来自中国的声音。他从自己的农村故事说起，谈到了自己因知识改变命运，但同时希望努力改变世界其他地区落后面貌的决心。 精彩段落摘录：

►While studying at Harvard, I saw how scientific knowledge can help others in simple, yet profound ways.在哈佛读书期间，我切身体会到先进的科技知识能够既简单又深远地帮助到社会上很多的人。►So when I realized that simple hygiene practices like separating different animal species could contain the spread of the disease, and that I could help make this knowledge available to my village, that was my first “Aha” moment as a budding scientist. But it was more than that: it was also a vital inflection point in my own ethical development, my own self-understanding as a member of the global community.于是，在我意识到这些知识背景，即简单地将受感染的不同物种隔离开来以减缓疾病传播，并决定将这些知识传递到我的村庄时，我的心里第一次有了一种作为未来科学家的使命感。 但这种使命感不只停在知识层面，它也是我个人道德发展的重要转折点，我自我理解的作为国际社会一员的责任感。►Harvard dares us to dream big, to aspire to change the world. Here on this Commencement Day, we are probably thinking of grand destinations and big adventures that await us. As for me, I am also thinking of the farmers in my village. My experience here reminds me how important it is for researchers to communicate our knowledge to those who need it.哈佛的教育教会我们学生敢于拥有自己的梦想，勇于立志改变世界。在毕业典礼这样一个特别的日子，我们在座的毕业生都会畅想我们未来的伟大征程和冒险。对我而言，我在此刻不可避免的还会想到家乡的农民们。我成长的经历教会了我作为一个科学家，积极地将我们的知识传递给那些急需的人是多么重要。►Because by using the science we already have, we could probably bring my village and thousands like it into the world you and I take for granted every day. And that’s an impact every one of us can make!因为利用那些我们已经拥有的科学知识，我们能够轻而易举地帮助我的家乡，还有千千万万类似的村庄，让他们生活的世界变成一个我们现代社会看起来习以为常的场所，而这样一件事，是我们每一个毕业生都能够做的，也是力所能及的。►Changing the world doesn’t mean that everyone has to find the next big thing. It can be as simple as becoming better communicators, and finding more creative ways to pass on the knowledge we have to people like my mom and the farmers in their local community. Our society also needs to recognize that the equal distribution of knowledge is a pivotal step of human development, and work to bring this into reality.改变世界并不意味着每个人都要做一个大突破。 改变世界可以非常简单。它可以简单得变成作为世界不同地区的沟通者，并找出更多创造性的方法将知识传递给像我母亲或农民这样的群体。同时，改变世界也意味着我们的社会，作为一个整体，能够更清醒地认识到科技知识的更加均衡的分布，是人类社会发展的一个关键环节，而我们也能够一起奋斗将此目标变成现实。

在2017年哥伦比亚大学博士毕业典礼上，在中国出生，德国长大的政治系博士喻俐雅代表全校数百位博士发表了毕业演讲。 在演讲中，喻俐雅回答了这个时代留学生子女都会碰到的身份困惑问题。她从身边的日常纠结开始，探索人性和历史的本质，并将困惑变成成长的动力！ 精彩段落摘录：

►I came to Columbia from having studied political philosophy in the UK, I grew up in Germany, was born in China, and thus arrived at Columbia with many question marks about my cultural and intellectual belonging.进入哥大之前，我在英国学习政治哲学、在德国长大、在中国出生。因此伴随我抵达哥大的，是我对自身文化归属与智识归属的无数问号。 ►If, like me, you have ever wondered and despaired about who you are, how you are supposed to think, and how you are supposed to talk about yourself in light of the often conflicting cultural, racial, linguistic and gender identities that you carry within you, then you will know that words such as belonging, home and liberation are not just abstract concepts but powerful and enticing sounds that compel you to explore them with an almost irrational yearning and resolution.如果你和我一样，曾经在面对各种与生俱来却又常常相互冲突的文化、种族、语言和性别身份时，为你究竟是谁、究竟应当如何思考、究竟应当如何谈论自身，而困惑过、绝望过，那么你一定理解，像“归属”、“家园”、“解放”这样的词汇，绝不仅仅是抽象的概念，而是令人心神悸动的天籁，驱使你以一种近乎非理性的饥渴与决绝，去一探它们的究竟。 ►I was puzzled how identity politics could lead to such disastrous outcomes such as the Holocaust, but at the same time, how it could also lead to empowering triumphs such as the Civil Rights Movements and Desegregation in the U.S., as well as the Feminist Movement and postcolonial liberation. Why did identity politics in the 20th century lead to such disastrous and yet triumphant outcomes? And how are we to learn from this for the identity politics of the 21st century, in our increasingly hyperdiverse and divided societies?我困惑于身份政治何以能够导致犹太大屠杀这样的灾难，同时又何以能够成就美国民权运动、反种族隔离、女权运动、殖民地解放这样激动人心的胜利。为什么二十世纪的身份政治造就了如许灾难与如许成绩？我们能从中为二十一世纪的身份政治、为我们这个日益高度多元与割裂的社会，汲取怎样的经验教训？►However, I am not trying to idolize Columbia: my memory of Columbia is also marked by contestation of its place, and by who is represented and allowed entry here.话说回来，我也并不想过分美化哥大：我对哥大的记忆同样包括了围绕对这个地方的解释权——谁能得到代表、谁被允许进入——的斗争。 ►Therefore when I think back, my time here at Columbia is marked both by the liberation that the space offers to intercultural people like me, but also by the constant awareness that this space needs to be continuously contested, reclaimed and transformed by a diverse assembly of voices.所以回想起来，我在哥大的时光，既充斥着这个地方为和我一样的跨文化人群提供的解放，也时刻伴随着一种警醒：这个地方需要由各种不同的声音来不停地抗辩、争取、和转化。翻译：林三土

华裔姑娘Canwen Xu来自中国南京，2岁时随父母移民到美国，目前在纽约哥伦比亚大学读书。她前阵子，她的TED演讲视频在社交媒体上引发热议。 演讲中，她谈到作为一个少数族裔在美国面临的身份和种族问题。在最初失去自我以后，Canwen Xu学会了反思自己的亚裔身份，渐渐褪去了当年的惶恐与不安，为自己的身份感到骄傲。 精彩段落摘录：

►It was difficult to reconcile my so-called exotic Chinese heritage with my mainstream American self.我很难处理好我身上所谓“异域风情”的中国传统和我主流美国人身份之间的关系。 ►I aslo began to lose bits and pieces of myself. Without even thinking, white become my norm too.我也开始一点点失去自我。我甚至没有思考，“白人”也变成了我眼中的常态。 ►They tell us that we must reject our own heritages, so we can fit in the crowd. They tell us that our foreignness is the only identifying characteristic of us. They strip our identities one by one, until we are foreign but not quite foreign, American but not quite American, individual but only when there are no other people from our native country around.他们说要否定自己的传统才能融入大家。他们说外来者身份是我们唯一的特征。他们一层一层剥掉我们的身份，直到我们变成不那么外国的外来者，不那么美国的美国人。而只有身边没有来自同一国家的人的时候，我们才是独立的个体。 ►We are the model minority. Society uses our success to pit us against other people of color as justification that racism doesn’t exist. But what does that mean for us Asian Americans? It means that we are not similar enough to be accepted, but we aren’t different enough to be loathed.我们是模范少数族裔。美国社会利用亚裔的成功向其他有色人种证明，美国社会不存在种族歧视。那么，这对我们亚裔美国人来说又意味着什么呢？这意味着，我们和他们不够相似，不能被接受；我们和他们又不够相异，不至被厌恶。►I am proud of who I am, a little bit American, a little bit Chinese, and a whole of both.我为自己的身份感到自豪，一部分是美国人，一部分是中国人，这两者共同组成了完整的我。

毕业于哈佛的美女学霸许吉如用10分钟的精彩演讲告诉我们，出国后才知道中国好。她的演讲震撼了无数中国人。 许吉如以亲身经历告诉大家，国家带给国民的安全感是什么。而这种安全感所带来的自由选择的权利，意味着你就算做一个普普通通的中国人都会被善待，因为你的背后是一个稳定的国家，而世界对你的国家充满敬畏。 精彩段落摘录：

►安全感的本质是我们用自己的努力和生活进行的一场等价交换。但是有一份不基于任何条件，不需要努力，我们往往“身在福中而不知福”的安全感。►安全感所带来的自由选择的权利，是一个国家赋予年轻人，最好的礼物。►因为这意味着，你不必非得在别人的国土上，成为一个非常优秀的个体，才能够被尊重。你就踏踏实实地做一个哪怕普普通通的中国人，也会被善待。因为你背后是一个稳定的国家，而世界对你的国家，充满敬畏。 ►因为一个强大的国家能赋予一个少年强大的安全感，基于安全感，他可以自由地选择他想生活的地点、职业、状态乃至是心情。他是轻装上阵去看这个世界，又理直气壮地回到自己的家园。 ►有一句话是这样讲的，它说：“如果你觉得你活得很舒服，那是因为有很多人，在默默地为你付出。如果你觉得很安全，那是有很多人在为你承担风险。”他们是边疆官兵、维和部队、外交官、公共服务的各行各业，为了你和我更强的安全感，在不懈努力。 ►但即便是有不懈努力的他们，我们的国家，还是有很多不完美的地方。我们也有自己的不安全感，所以在这个意义上，今日之中国固然强，但今日之中国少年，唯有更强。因为只有这样我们才能骄傲的回应，一百多年前梁启超先生的期盼，告诉他说，少年强则国强，中国强则中国少年更强，中国强就是因为少年强。

看完这些演讲，你有什么感想？你觉得留学的意义是什么呢？

