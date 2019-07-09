2019年 ITEF 创新奖获奖者: 富尔顿学校 The Fulton School

ITEF is a St. Louis-based, charitable, private, nonprofit foundation that strives to advance the innovative and creative use of technology to promote excellence in K-12 education with a keen interest in schools and students with minimal access to the tools and strategies that spark innovation.

Each year, ITEF awards grants and actively seeks collaborative partnerships with innovative educators throughout the region. To date they have given more than $3.4 million to area schools for enhanced learning through the use of technology.

Founded in 1994, The Fulton School (TFS) is a small, toddler through 12th grade, independent, Montessori school located in Franklin County. Head of School Kara Douglass explains, “As a small, young, independent school without an endowment to support innovative technology, it is challenging to find funding for our students’ out-of-the-box endeavors.”

“Our students’ joy of learning and curiosity surprises me every day,” Douglass said, “They approach me to request robotics and other equipment, but we usually have to push to find lesser, lower-cost compromises or do without. This grant proposal is an exciting opportunity!”

Herndon named the grant, “Innovative Partnerships with Nonprofits,” and designed it as a student- and community-based collaboration to collect, analyze and catalogue data in partnership with two other local nonprofits: Friends of the Rainforest (FOTR) and Shaw Nature Reserve.

By partnering with these nonprofits, TFS students would get the chance to work alongside experts who are passionate about their work. Plus, the partnership would expand its reach beyond just the TFS student population – it could potentially impact more than 900 students in the St. Louis area who are connected to Shaw and FOTR.

“The proposal I submitted provides funds for technology that will allow students to design and build educational materials and software for our two non-profit partners,” said Herndon.

Herndon is specifically talking about zSpace technology, which combines elements of virtual and augmented reality in a computer. zSpace allows people to interact with simulated objects in virtual environments as if they are real.

“One of our main goals is to have students use zSpace technology — from a 3D scanner or 3D printer to zSpace computers and software,” explained Herndon. With the technology provided by this grant, students could conduct historical and scientific studies with this equipment while building and maintaining map and geographic databases for both FOTR and Shaw.