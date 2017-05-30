FULTON SCHOOL 富尔顿私立學校高中毕业典礼

TFS Class of 2017

富尔顿私立學校5月25日（星期四）举行2017年度高中毕业典礼,十位优秀年轻男女同学即将出发全国各地，开始他们生命之旅的下一站。

On Thursday, May 25, The Fulton School held their annual senior commencement ceremony. ​Ten fantastic young men and women are headed out across the nation to start the next leg of their life journeys:​

Pictured front row, left to right: Elizabeth Fulton​ (of Chesterfield)​, Carnegie Mellon University; Natasha Douglass​ (of Labadie), University of St. Andrews​; ​Melissa Ma ​(of Shaanxi, China), Goshen College​; ​Charlotte Shen ​(of Jiansgsu, China), University of California-Irvine​; and Rayne Hurtte ​(of Ellisville), Seattle University.

Pictured back row, left to right: Manning Asyre​ (of Frontenac)​, gap year​;​ Jack Pozzo ​(of House Springs), Webster University​;​ Noah Currier​ (of Washington), East Central College​;​ Marshall Strawbridge​ (of St. Louis), Manhattan College​; and Edward Liu ​(of Shandong, China), University of San Francisco.