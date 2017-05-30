FULTON SCHOOL 富尔顿私立學校高中毕业典礼

TFS Class of 2017
富尔顿私立學校5月25日（星期四）举行2017年度高中毕业典礼,十位优秀年轻男女同学即将出发全国各地，开始他们生命之旅的下一站。
On Thursday, May 25, The Fulton School held their annual senior commencement ceremony. Ten fantastic young men and women are headed out across the nation to start the next leg of their life journeys:
Pictured front row, left to right: Elizabeth Fulton (of Chesterfield), Carnegie Mellon University; Natasha Douglass (of Labadie), University of St. Andrews; Melissa Ma (of Shaanxi, China), Goshen College; Charlotte Shen (of Jiansgsu, China), University of California-Irvine; and Rayne Hurtte (of Ellisville), Seattle University.
Pictured back row, left to right: Manning Asyre (of Frontenac), gap year; Jack Pozzo (of House Springs), Webster University; Noah Currier (of Washington), East Central College; Marshall Strawbridge (of St. Louis), Manhattan College; and Edward Liu (of Shandong, China), University of San Francisco.