这是一篇最好最实用的防疫文章！请耐心看完并力行实践！保护自己，家人及他人！

Subject: What I am doing for the upcoming COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic

新冠疫情扩散下我的防备攻略

By James Robb, MD UC San Diego. 詹姆斯.萝卜，加州大学圣地亚哥分校医学博士

Dear Colleagues, as some of you may recall, when I was a professor of pathology at the University of California San Diego, I was one of the first molecular virologists in the world to work on coronaviruses (the 1970s). I was the first to demonstrate the number of genes the virus contained. Since then, I have kept up with the coronavirus field and its multiple clinical transfers into the human population (eg, SARS, MERS), from different animal sources.

众所周知，我是冠状病毒的分子病毒专家，从70年代到现在一直在研究这些病毒。所以我是有发言权的。

The current projections for its expansion in the US are only probable, due to continued insufficient worldwide data, but it is most likely to be widespread in the US by mid to late March and April.

现在大规模在美国爆发还只是一个可能，现在还是数据不足。但是广泛传播要到三月底四月。

Here is what I have done and the precautions that I take and will take. These are the same precautions I currently use during our influenza seasons, except for the mask and gloves.:

我预防冠状病毒的方法和防止流感一样，只是增加口罩和手套。

1) NO HANDSHAKING! Use a fist bump, slight bow, elbow bump, etc.

不要和别人握手。用碰拳头，小鞠躬，碰胳膊肘等代替。

2) Use ONLY your knuckle to touch light switches. elevator buttons, etc.. Lift the gasoline dispenser with a paper towel or use a disposable glove.

只用手指关节去开灯的开关和电梯按钮。用纸或者戴手套加汽油。

3) Open doors with your closed fist or hip – do not grasp the handle with your hand, unless there is no other way to open the door. Especially important on bathroom and post office/commercial doors.

不要用手抓门把，特别是公共厕所，邮局，商业中心的门。用拳头和屁股把门撞开。

4) Use disinfectant wipes at the stores when they are available, including wiping the handle and child seat in grocery carts.

如果店里有抗菌湿巾提供，用它来擦所有碰到的把柄和儿童座。

5) Wash your hands with soap for 10-20 seconds and/or use a greater than 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer whenever you return home from ANY activity that involves locations where other people have been.

每次从外面回家，至少用肥皂洗手20秒。

6) Keep a bottle of sanitizer available at each of your home’s entrances. AND in your car for use after getting gas or touching other contaminated objects when you can’t immediately wash your hands.

在家里的门口和车里放一瓶消毒液。

7) If possible, cough or sneeze into a disposable tissue and discard. Use your elbow only if you have to. The clothing on your elbow will contain infectious virus that can be passed on for up to a week or more!

如果来得及，尽量打喷嚏擤鼻涕到纸巾上。如果来不及用胳膊肘捂了，要及时换衣服。

What I have stocked in preparation for the pandemic spread to the US:

在美国家里，我囤积了一下物资：

1) Latex or nitrile latex disposable gloves for use when going shopping, using the gasoline pump, and all other outside activity when you come in contact with contaminated areas.

一次性橡皮手套，外出时备用。

Note: This virus is spread in large droplets by coughing and sneezing. This means that the air will not infect you! BUT all the surfaces where these droplets land are infectious for about a week on average – everything that is associated with infected people will be contaminated and potentially infectious.

注意，病毒靠咳嗽和打喷嚏产生的较大的水雾珠传播的，不是因为空气本身。所有的水雾珠会落在各种各样的表面，在那里呆一个星期之久。所有感染的人碰过的东西都有病毒。

The virus is on surfaces and you will not be infected unless your unprotected face is directly coughed or sneezed upon. This virus only has cell receptors for lung cells (it only infects your lungs) The only way for the virus to infect you is through your nose or mouth via your hands or an infected cough or sneeze onto or into your nose or mouth.

这个病毒只会感染你的肺，而进入的途径就是你的口鼻。所以唯一被感染的机会是你的手带到你的口鼻除非有人直接对着你的脸打喷嚏咳嗽。

2) Stock up now with disposable surgical masks and use them to prevent you from touching your nose and/or mouth (We touch our nose/mouth 90X/day without knowing it!). This is the only way this virus can infect you – it is lung-specific. The mask will not prevent the virus in a direct sneeze from getting into your nose or mouth – it is only to keep you from touching your nose or mouth.

在家里储存一些一次性医用口罩。其实口罩并不是用来防止别人对你打喷嚏，而是阻止你的手老是去碰你的口鼻。你可能不知道，我们每天不知不觉会碰自己的口鼻90次以上。

3) Stock up now with hand sanitizers and latex/nitrile gloves (get the appropriate sizes for your family). The hand sanitizers must be alcohol-based and greater than 60% alcohol to be effective.

储存一些洗手消毒液，最好是含有有60%以上酒精那种。买一些手套。

4) Stock up now with zinc lozenges. These lozenges have been proven to be effective in blocking coronavirus (and most other viruses) from multiplying in your throat and nasopharynx. Use as directed several times each day when you begin to feel ANY “cold- like” symptoms beginning. It is best to lie down and let the lozenge dissolve in the back of your throat and nasopharynx. Cold-Eeze lozenges is one brand available, but there are other brands available.

储备大量的锌锭剂。一般的药店应该有很多选择。其中一种叫Cold-Eeze lozenges。锌锭剂被证实对冠状病毒和其他病毒有一定防治作用。当你开始感到有感冒的感觉到时候，按照说明书每天服用数次。最好安静的躺下来，让锌锭剂慢慢融化在喉咙和鼻腔里。

I, as many others do, hope that this pandemic will be reasonably contained, BUT I personally do not think it will be. Humans have never seen this snake-associated virus before and have no internal defense against it. Tremendous worldwide efforts are being made to understand the molecular and clinical virology of this virus. Unbelievable molecular knowledge about the genomics, structure, and virulence of this virus has already been achieved. BUT, there will be NO drugs or vaccines available this year to protect us or limit the infection within us. Only symptomatic support is available.

和大家一样，我希望冠状病毒的疫情能够得到控制。科学界已经学到很多关于这个病毒的东西。可是毕竟人类没有见过这个病毒，也没有建立对它的免疫力。我不认为一年内会有真正有效药物和疫苗开发出来拯救人类或者控制病毒。目前只能减缓病状。

I hope these personal thoughts will be helpful during this potentially catastrophic pandemic. You are welcome to share this email. Good luck to all of us! Jim

我希望我这样个人的想法对你有所帮助。欢迎你和大家分享这份文章的内容。

祝我们好运！詹姆斯

James Robb, MD FCAP