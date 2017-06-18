圣路易郡出现西尼罗河 (West Nile Virus) 病毒

郡卫生局发布警告 严防蚊子叮咬

【圣路易时报讯】圣路易郡卫生局6月13日证实，由蚊子携带之西尼罗河病毒 (West Nile Virus) 在圣路易郡发现，虽然今年还没有人感染病例报道，但提醒人们预防措施十分重要，要尽量减少暴露被蚊子叮咬, 并消除蚊子繁殖的机会



圣路易郡卫生局局长Dr. Faisal Khan医师说：「提醒人们预防措施十分重要，即使人类严重的西尼罗病毒病例很少见。我们可以通过消除蚊子和消除蚊子繁殖的机会，并采取防止蚊虫叮咬预防措施。」

在洪水区, 不携带西尼罗河病毒的蚊子也在最近几个星期一直出现，白天到处活跃，夜间则被吸引到明亮的灯光地区。

西尼罗河病毒是由蚊虫或动物鸟类感染，而且也会发生在人身上，今年尚未有人感染之病例，但是，根据卫生单位判断，有人感染只是迟早的问题，所以希望社会大众提防注意。

根据2012年资料，伊利诺伊全州102个郡里有55个郡发生蚊子、鸟类和人身之病毒案例，共有209个案例，造成12个人死亡，死亡之人数仅次于2002年，当年共有884个案例，造成67人死亡。

西尼罗河病毒会由蚊子或蚊子叮咬感染之鸟类而传染到人身，病症有发烧、颈僵硬、恶心、头痛、肌肉痛等，严重时，会造成脑膜炎和脑炎，甚至死亡，然而大约80 %的受感染个人不会有症状，也不需治疗，不过超过50岁的人要特别注意防范。

避免感染病毒的最好办法是不要被蚊子叮咬并防止蚊子在住家附近滋生，居家请注意下列事项：

修理门窗上的任何破洞，以防止蚊子进入家中。 不要让污水聚集在住家附近，以免蚊虫滋生，经常清理下水道、垃圾筒、鸟槽等 在户外时，穿长袖衬衫，长裤和浅色，宽松的衣服。 外出活动时要在身上或衣服上喷上合格之防虫剂 在鸟槽或盛水处加上杀虫剂，防止蚊虫下卵而滋生 有时植物如薄荷、香茅、万寿菊等可以防止蚊子聚集

请致电615-4-BUG（615-4284）查询圣路易郡卫生局蚊虫喷洒时间表。

欲了解有关防蚊措施的更多信息，请联系圣路易郡卫生局蚊虫控制办公室，电话：314-615-0680或访问卫生局网站：

www.stlouisco.com/HealthandWellness/MosquitoControl

Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus in St. Louis County Heavy Rains Also Boost Non-WNV Mosquito Population



Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been discovered in St. Louis County, although no human cases have been reported this year, according to the Saint Louis County Department of Public Health.

“Positive mosquito tests are a reminder that preventative measures are important,” said Dr. Faisal Khan, director of the department. “Even though serious West Nile Virus cases in humans are rare, it is important to minimize our exposure. We can do this by eliminating opportunities for mosquitoes to breed and multiply, and by taking steps to prevent mosquito bites.”

Floodwater mosquitoes, which do not carry West Nile Virus, have also been emerging in recent weeks and are active in daylight hours as well as being attracted to bright lights at night.

Here are steps residents can take to reduce the opportunities for mosquitoes to breed and multiply:

* At least once a week, eliminate the sources of standing water around a home by draining garbage cans, buckets, toys, flowerpots, wading pools, pet dishes, and other objects. Turn them over to prevent them from refilling with water.

* Fill any holes in the yard with sand or dirt.

* Drill holes in the bottom of tire swings to allow water to drain.

* Change the water in birdbaths at least once a week and keep all gutters cleaned out.

* Treat birdbaths and ponds with products containing the active ingredient methoprene or Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis) to prevent mosquitoes from developing.

* Ensure that drainage pipes are properly sloped. Flexible drainage pipe is commonly used to drain water from downspouts, but if not properly installed, they can hold water and breed mosquitoes.

Residents can also prevent mosquito bites by doing the following:

* Repair any tears in door and window screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering a home.

* When outdoors, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

* Spray clothing with repellents registered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that contain one of the following active ingredients: DEET, picaridin (also called KBR 3023, Bayrepel, and Icaridin), oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, or IR3535. Always follow the directions on the label. Do not use products that contain oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children younger than 3 years of age, and never apply insect repellants of any kind to children under 2 months of age.

The Saint Louis County Department of Public Health routinely collects mosquito samples to test and help determine where to focus control efforts. Its Vector Control program monitors and treats standing water in public areas as part of its preventative larviciding program. To find out where the county will be spraying, call 615-4-BUG (615-4284) for the nightly mosquito-spraying schedule.

For more information on mosquito prevention, contact the department’s Vector Control office at 314-615-0680 or visit the department’s website at:

www.stlouisco.com/HealthandWellness/MosquitoControl