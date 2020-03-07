圣路易郡确认首位新冠病毒案例 20岁年轻女性学生 有意大利旅行史

Governor Parson, State, and Local Officials Confirm First Case of COVID-19 to Test “Presumptive Positive” in Missouri

【圣路易时报讯】密苏里州州长Mike Parson, 圣路易郡长Dr. Sam Page, 联邦众议员Ann Wagner及圣路易Mercy医院急诊主任医师Alok Sengupta于3月7日(周六)晚间7点15分于郡政府联合召开紧急记者会。圣路易郡确认首位新冠病毒案例。

该名患者为20岁在外州就读的女学生，自意大利旅行返国后感到不适，昨天经送圣路易Mercy医院负压病房，确诊罹患新冠病毒。

经治疗后目前该名患者已离院返家隔离中。病患及父母亲均警觉严重性自主管理中。

圣路易郡长Dr. Page详细说明该病患求医及确诊的经过，这位女学生病患至意大利回来后感到不适，拨打了圣路易郡新冠病毒疫情专线电话314-615-2660，按指示转到Mercy医院接受进一步治疗和检测，在昨天测出“待确诊”(presumptive)阳性病例，圣路易郡随即上报联邦疾病预防和控制中心(CDC)，等待正式检验和确定。

郡长表示本例会被CDC确诊，这是圣路易地区第一个确诊的案例。

圣路易郡郡长 Dr. Sam Page

圣路易郡郡长Dr. Page表示这起病例是境外感染，不是社区传染，请民众不要惊慌。圣路易郡会做详尽的接触追踪及隔离。

圣路易Mercy医院急诊主任医师 Alok Sengupta

圣路易Mercy医院急诊主任医师Alok Sengupta在会中详细报告了病患的治疗过程。他表示Mercy医院先前已做好隔离检验的准备，病患到医院后随即进入负压病房，所有医护人员都做了必要的防备工作。病患确诊后因为无需住院，所以准许离院在家隔离。

Alok Sengupta医师请民众不要惊慌，Mercy医院已加强消毒工作，请放心到Mercy医院就诊看病。

圣路易联邦众议员Ann Wagner

代表联邦的圣路易联邦众议员Ann Wagner就联邦疫情控制角度表示，联邦已加快脚步，100万测试套件将在周一下发下，下周前更将有400万测试套件提供。另外联邦也将补助78亿元作为病疫情控制控管经费，以加强防疫力度。

后续状况发展请密切注意圣路易时报网站 www.scanews.com，联邦疾病预防和控制中心(CDC) 网站 www.cdc.gov/coronavirus ，密苏里州网站 www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus，及圣路易郡新冠病毒疫情网站 www.stlcorona.com。

圣路易郡郡长Dr. Page同时再次公布圣路易郡新冠病毒疫情专线电话 314-615-2660。

病患居住圣路易郡何市何区则不能透露。目前密苏里州有27个案例正在监测检验中。

密苏里州卫生厅厅长Randall Williams医师也在会中补强说明。

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – In a press conference today, Governor Mike Parson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, and medical professionals announced the first case to test presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Missouri. The specimen, conducted by the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory, has been forwarded to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) laboratory.

This case is travel-related. The Missouri person, a female in her twenties from St. Louis County, recently traveled to Italy. She is now in isolation at home with family members who have also been in isolation. Local health department officials are identifying close contacts to monitor symptoms and contain spread.

“I am confident in the work of the Department of Health and Senior Services and the St. Louis County Public Health Department and know that they will do what they can to protect the health and safety of Missouri communities,” Governor Mike Parson said.

“St. Louis County is prepared for this challenge. We are responding quickly, professionally, and effectively to these test results,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said.

“We understand that there is serious concern about this virus and the potential escalation surrounding positive cases in our community,” said Spring Schmidt, Co-Director of St. Louis County Department of Public Health. “Our Department, local public health and local public safety agencies are working closely with state and federal agencies to quickly identify and respond to cases that might occur. We can’t stress the importance of taking protective measures enough.”

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has tested a total of 26 individuals for COVID-19 including the presumptive positive case announced today. Three additional tests remain in progress.

“We are committed to bringing you the most up-to-date information as we tackle COVID-19 head on,” DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams said. “We will continue to assist the St. Louis County Health Department, and our thoughts are certainly with this patient and family.”

While awaiting confirmation of any future test results from the CDC, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health will treat presumptive cases as positive and follow CDC guidelines to protect public health and limit the spread of infection.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and STLCODPH. For more information, please visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and the St. Louis County website at stlcorona.com.