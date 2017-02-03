川普参加美国年度国家祈祷早餐会，重申依然欢迎移民

2017年2月2日上午，美国总统川普参加了美国年度国家祈祷早餐会（National Prayer Breakfast），发表了约20分钟的讲话。

川普首先感谢了许多人，在感谢副总统彭斯夫妇时，他风趣地说，在大选过程中，他经常遇到麻烦，但每当麻烦来时，都会有人说，他选了彭斯作副总统，说明川普知道自己在做什么，就这样他度过了许许多多的麻烦和难关， 如果按0到10分的标准打分的话，他要给彭斯打12分。

川普表示，在竞选过程中，他走过许多地方，遇到过很多人，他听到的最多的、最令他感动的是：“I am praying for you）！”

川普也谈到，昨天（2月1日）去迎接他任内第一名阵亡归来美军遗体的经历，并感谢美军将士及其家属们为国家作出的贡献和牺牲。

川普说：“美国是一个信仰者的国家，但很多时候，我们很容易就忘却了这一点：我们生活的品质不是由物质成功所决定的，而是精神层面的成功所决定的。作为在物质上取得过成功的人，我可以这样说，我见过无数在物质上最成功的人，但他们其中很多人很不幸福，活得很悲惨。我也认识许多人，没有物质上的成功，但有家庭，有伟大的信仰，他们没有那么多的钱，但他们很快乐。我必须说，对我而言，他们才是成功人士。”

接下来，川普说他很幸运的出生在一个有信仰的家庭，以及母亲在他幼年时对他的教导，这些教导每一天都铭刻在他心中。 川普说，“我们来自不同的背景，代表着不同的宗教和观点，但我们在创世主的眼中是平等的，我们不仅仅是由血肉之躯组成的，我们是拥有灵魂的人类，我们的共和国建立在这样的基础上：我们的自由不是由政府给予的，而是上帝给我们的礼物。”

再下来，川普谈到，信仰自由和宗教自由，是上帝的礼物——自由——的重要部分，川普政府将尽最大努力保证美国公民的宗教自由，并将採取一切能够採取的办法制止破坏这种自由的恐怖主义，每个国家都有道义和责任这样做。

川普重申，美国拥有世界上最慷慨的移民体系，但现在这个体系被滥用了，被一些人用来破坏美国人非常珍视的价值。而他的政府将制定一套政策，确保来到美国的移民是热爱并拥护美国宗教自由和个人自由价值观的，这些人必须摒弃那种压制别人自由和歧视他人的思想。

川普说：“我们欢迎移民，但我们希望来到美国的移民热爱美国，热爱美国的价值观，而不是仇恨我们，仇恨我们的价值观。我们将是一个安全、自由的国度，在这个国家，所有的公民都有信仰自由，而不必担心会受到敌视或暴力侵害。”

讲话的最后，川普说：“只要我们的自由，特别是宗教自由有保障，美国定会持续繁荣”。 “只有那些最弱势的群体都有通往成功之路时，美国才会有成功。只要我们拥有对彼此的信念，对上帝的信念，美国就会繁荣富强”。“只要我们有对上帝的信仰，我们永远不会孤独，帝会永远赐予我们安慰和力量”。

演讲结束时，他说，对于身处华盛顿的美国政府官员们，我们将永远向上帝祈求智慧，让我们按照祂的意愿来服务于公众。在上帝护佑下的美丽国度，那就是美国人民想要的。

下面是川普2017年2月2日在美国年度国家祈祷早餐会（National Prayer Breakfast）上的演讲全文。

TRUMP: Thank you, Mark. So nice.

(APPLAUSE)

Thank you very much, thank you. (APPLAUSE)

Thank you very much, it’s a great honor to be here this morning. And so many faith leaders — very, very important people to me — from across our magnificent nation, and so many leaders from all across the globe. Today we continue a tradition begun by President Eisenhower some 64 years ago.

This gathering is a testament to the power of faith and is one of the great customs of our nation. And I hope to be here seven more times with you.

(APPLAUSE)

I want very much to thank our co-chair Senator Boozman and Senator Coons. And all of the congressional leadership; they’re all over the place. We have a lot of very distinguished guests. And we have one guest who was just sworn in last night, Rex Tillerson, secretary of state.

(APPLAUSE)

Gonna do a great job.

(APPLAUSE)

Some people didn’t like Rex because he actually got along with leaders of the world. I said, no, you have to understand that’s a good thing. That’s a good thing, not a bad thing. He’s respected all over the world and I think he’s going to go down as one of our great, great secretaries.

We appreciate it.

Thank you, thank you, Rex.

(APPLAUSE)

Thank you as well to Senate Chaplain Barry Black, for his moving words. And I don’t know Chaplain whether or not that’s an appointed position — is that an appointed position? I don’t even know if you’re Democrat or if you’re Republican, but I’m appointing you for another year, the hell with it.

(LAUGHTER)

And I think it’s not even my appointment, it’s the Senate’s appointment, but we’ll talk to them. You’re very — you’re — your son is here. Your job is very, very secure. OK?

(LAUGHTER)

Thank you, Barry. Appreciate it very much.

I also want to thank my great friends the Roma. Where’s Roma, beautiful Roma Downey, the voice of an angel. She’s got the voice — every time I hear that voice; it’s so beautiful. That — everything is so beautiful about Roma, including her husband because he’s a special, special friend. Mark Burnett for the wonderful introduction.

So true, so true. I said to the agent, I’m sorry, the only thing wrong — I actually got on the phone and fired him myself because he said, you don’t want to do it, it’ll never work, it’ll never, ever work, you don’t want to do it. I said, listen. When I really fired him after it became the number one show, it became so successful and he wanted a commission and he didn’t want to this.

That’s when I really said — but we had tremendous success on The Apprentice. And when I ran for president, I had to leave the show. That’s when I knew for sure that I was doing it. And they hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place. And we know how that turned out.

The ratings went down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster and Mark will never, ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold if we can, for those ratings, OK?

(LAUGHTER)

But we’ve had an amazing life together the last 14, 15 years. And a — an outstanding man and thank you very much for introducing. Appreciate it. It’s a great honor.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: I also want to thank my dear friend, Vice President Mike Pence, who has been incredible.

(APPLAUSE)

And incredible wife, Karen.

And every time I was in a little trouble with something where they were questioning me, they’d say, “But he picked Mike Pence.”

(LAUGHTER)

“So he has to know what he’s doing.”

(LAUGHTER)

And it’s true, he’s been — you know on the scale of zero to 10, I rate him a 12, OK?

So I wanna thank you, thank you very much, appreciate it.

(APPLAUSE)

But most importantly, today I wanna thank the American people. Your faith and prayers have sustained me and inspired me through some very, very tough times. All around America, I have met amazing people whose words of worship and encouragement have been a constant source of strength.

What I hear most often as I travel the country are five words that never, ever fail to touch my heart, that’s “I am praying for you.” I hear it so often, I am praying for you, Mr. President.

(APPLAUSE)

No one has inspired me more in my travels than the families of the United States military. Men and women who have put their lives on the line everyday for their country and their countrymen. I just came back yesterday, from Dover Air Force Base, to join the family of Chief William “Ryan” Owens as America’s fallen hero was returned home.

Very, very sad, but very, very beautiful, very, very beautiful. His family was there, incredible family, loved him so much, so devastated, he was so devastated, but the ceremony was amazing. He died in defense of our nation. He gave his life in defense of our people. Our debt to him and our debt to his family is eternal and everlasting. “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

We will never forget the men and women who wear the uniform, believe me.

(APPLAUSE)

Thank you.

(APPLAUSE)

From generation to generation, their vigilance has kept our liberty alive. Our freedom is won by their sacrifice and our security has been earned with their sweat and blood and tears. God has blessed this land to give us such incredible heroes and patriots. They are very, very special and we are going to take care of them.

(APPLAUSE)

Our soldiers understand that what matters is not party or ideology or creed, but the bonds of loyalty that link us all together as one. America is a nation of believers. In towns all across our land, it’s plain to see what we easily forget — so easily we forget this, that the quality of our lives is not defined by our material success, but by our spiritual success.

I will tell you that and I tell you that from somebody that has had material success and knows tremendous numbers of people with great material success, the most material success. Many of those people are very, very miserable, unhappy people.

And I know a lot of people without that, but they have great families. They have great faith; they don’t have money, at least, not nearly to the extent. And they’re happy. Those, to me, are the successful people, I have to tell you.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: I was blessed to be raised in a churched home. My mother and father taught me that to whom much is given, much is expected. I was sworn in on the very Bible from which my mother would teach us as young children, and that faith lives on in my heart every single day.

The people in this room come from many, many backgrounds. You represent so many religions and so many views. But we are all united by our faith, in our creator and our firm knowledge that we are all equal in His eyes. We are not just flesh and bone and blood, we are human beings with souls. Our republic was formed on the basis that freedom is not a gift from government, but that freedom is a gift from God.

(APPLAUSE)

It was the great Thomas Jefferson who said, the God who gave us life, gave us liberty. Jefferson asked, can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God. Among those freedoms is the right to worship according to our own beliefs. That is why I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution. I will do that, remember.

(APPLAUSE)

Freedom of religion is a sacred right, but it is also a right under threat all around us, and the world is under serious, serious threat in so many different ways. And I’ve never seen it so much and so openly as since I took the position of president.

The world is in trouble, but we’re going to straighten it out. OK? That’s what I do. I fix things. We’re going to straighten it out.

(APPLAUSE)

Believe me. When you hear about the tough phone calls I’m having, don’t worry about it. Just don’t worry about it. They’re tough. We have to tough. It’s time we’re going to be a little tough folks. We’re taking advantage of by every nation in the world virtually. It’s not going to happen anymore. It’s not going to happen anymore. We have seen unimaginable violence carried out in the name of religion. Acts of wantonness (ph) (inaudible) just minorities. Horrors on a scale that defy description.

Terrorism is a fundamental threat to religious freedom. It must be stopped and it will be stopped. It may not be pretty for a little while. It will be stopped. We have seen…

(APPLAUSE)

And by the way, General, as you know James “Mad Dog”, shouldn’t say it in this room, Mattis, now there’s a reason they call him “Mad Dog” Mattis, never lost a battle, always wins them, and always wins them fast. He’s our new secretary of Defense, will be working with Rex. He’s right now in South Korea, going to Japan, going to some other spots. I’ll tell you what, I’ve gotten to know him really well. He’s the real deal. We have somebody who’s the real deal working for us and that’s what we need. So, you watch. You just watch.

(APPLAUSE)

Things will be different. We have seen peace loving Muslims brutalize, victimize, murdered and oppressed by ISIS killers. We have seen threats of extermination against the Jewish people. We have seen a campaign of ISIS and genocide against Christians, where they cut of heads. Not since the Middle Ages have we seen that. We haven’t seen that, the cutting off of heads. Now they cut off the heads, they drown people in steel cages. Haven’t seen this. I haven’t seen this. Nobody’s seen this for many, many years.

TRUMP: All nations have a moral obligation to speak out against such violence. All nations have a duty to work together to confront it and to confront it viciously if we have to.

So I want to express clearly today, to the American people, that my administration will do everything in its power to defend and protect religious liberty in our land. America must forever remain a tolerant society where all face are respected and where all of our citizens can feel safe and secure.

We have to feel safe and secure. In recent days, we have begun to take necessary action to achieve that goal. Our nation has the most generous immigration system in the world. But these are those and there are those that would exploit that generosity to undermine the values that we hold so dear. We need security.

There are those who would seek to enter our country for the purpose of spreading violence, or oppressing other people based upon their faith or their lifestyle, not right. We will not allow a beachhead of intolerance to spread in our nation. You look all over the world and you see what’s happening.

So in the coming days, we will develop a system to help ensure that those admitted into our country fully embrace our values of religious and personal liberty. And that they reject any form of oppression and discrimination. We want people to come into our nation, but we want people to love us and to love our values, not to hate us and to hate our values.

We will be a safe country, we will be a free country and we will be a country where all citizens can practice their beliefs without fear of hostility or a fear of violence. America will flourish, as long as our liberty, and in particular, our religious liberty is allowed to flourish.

(APPLAUSE)

America will succeed, as long as our most vulnerable citizens — and we have some that are so vulnerable — have a path to success. And America will thrive, as long as we continue to have faith in each other and faith in God.

(APPLAUSE)

That faith in God has inspired men and women to sacrifice for the needy, to deploy to wars overseas and to lock arms at home, to ensure equal rights for every man, woman and child in our land. It’s that faith that sent the pilgrims across the oceans, the pioneers across the plains and the young people all across America, to chase their dreams. They are chasing their dreams. We are going to bring those dreams back.

As long as we have God, we are never, ever alone. Whether it’s the soldier on the night watch, or the single parent on the night shift, God will always give us solace and strength, and comfort. We need to carry on and to keep carrying on.

For us here in Washington, we must never, ever stop asking God for the wisdom to serve the public, according to his will. That’s why…

(APPLAUSE)

Thank you.

(APPLAUSE)

That’s why President Eisenhower and Senator Carlson had the wisdom to gather together 64 years ago, to begin this truly great tradition. But that’s not all they did together. Lemme tell you the rest of the story.

Just one year later, Senator Carlson was among the members of Congress to send to the president’s desk a joint resolution that added, “Under God,” to our Pledge of Allegiance. It’s a great thing.

(APPLAUSE)

Because that’s what we are and that is what we will always be and that is what our people want; one beautiful nation, under God.

Thank you, God bless you and God bless America. Thank you very much. Thank you.

(APPLAUSE)

Thank you.

(APPLAUSE)

来源：天天休斯顿