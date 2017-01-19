【圣路易时报讯】在15个州和哥伦比亚特区，2003年至今，购买牛奶或其他新鲜奶制品（包括奶油，半＆半，酸奶，酸奶干酪，奶油干酪或酸奶油）为自己使用，而不是转售的个人可能因集体诉讼新鲜奶制品反垄断成立而和解而获得补偿。

Individuals who bought milk after 2003 in 15 states and the District of Columbia may be entitled to receive compensation due to a class action settlement.

美国主要乳制品生产商将支付5200万美元，用于解决反垄断集体诉讼，指控他们屠宰超过50万头奶牛，以减少牛奶供应和膨胀价格。

BoughtMilk.com 是“新鲜牛奶产品定价类行动诉讼”的官方网站，是申报索赔和获取更多信息的中心。 根据该网站，结算资格仅适用于15个州和哥伦比亚特区的消费者。

BoughtMilk.com was the “official website for the Fresh Milk Products Price-Fixing Class Action Lawsuit,” and a hub for filing claims and obtaining more information. According to that site, settlement eligibility applies only to consumers in 15 states and the District of Columbia:

15个州为亚利桑那州，加利福尼亚州，哥伦比亚特区，堪萨斯州，马萨诸塞州，密歇根州，密苏里州，内布拉斯加州，内华达州，新罕布什尔州，俄勒冈州，南达科他州，田纳西州，佛蒙特州，西弗吉尼亚州或威斯康星州。

Individuals and entities who, as residents of Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, or Wisconsin, during the period of 2003 to the present, purchased milk or other fresh milk products (including cream, half & half, yogurt, cottage cheese, cream cheese, or sour cream) for their own use and not for resale. Governmental entities are excluded from the class.

To be a class member, you must not have purchased the milk or other fresh milk products directly from a defendant. Instead, you must have purchased the milk indirectly, for example, through a grocery store or other retailer.

根据 BoughtMilk.com，合格的人可以从5200万美元的结算中收取10美元到20美元。 索赔期于2016年9月2日开始， 最后提交期限为2017年1月31日 。

According to BoughtMilk.com, eligible individuals could receive between $10 to $20 from a settlement pool of $52 million. The claim period began on 2 September 2016, and the final deadline for filing is 31 January 2017.

居住在以上15个州的居民可上索赔官网登记，只须输入姓名和电邮地址及表明是在15个州内的居民並曾购买奶制品自用或家用即可， 不须收据或购物证明，在登记截止后您会收到赔款支付方式之详情。