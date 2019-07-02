Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019

3:00 pm

ParadeTown Open

Free family fun in Kiener Plaza with music, food and drinks, activations, hot air balloons, a DJ and a fireworks finale

3:00 pm

Dave Glover Show Live and Jersey County Corn Hole Tourney

4:00 pm

Solar Sound Marching Band

4:30 pm

DJ Random

5:30 pm

ARMY Golden Knights Jump

6:00 pm

Louie (Blues mascot) Appearance

7:00 pm

Balloon Glow

7:30 pm

Jake’s Leg

9:50 pm

Fireworks

Thursday, July 4th 2019

7:30 am

America’s Birthday 5K Race

Celebrate the 4th with a 5K run.

9:30 am

137th America’s Birthday Parade

137th Annual VP Parade in downtown St. Louis along Market Street. This year’s parade theme is ” USA”. The 2019 Parade Honorary Grand Marshal is Bill Griffin, a 50-year employee of the Veiled Prophet Organization and instrumental each year int he Parade’s production.

Check out 14 high caliber marching bands, 21 beautifully designed floats, huge helium-filled character balloons and dozens of great units as the kick off to the Fourth of July weekend.

If you can’t join in person catch the live broadcast on KMOV, Channel 4 starting at 9:30 am.

12:00 pm

Fair Saint Louis Opens

Purina Festival Zone, STEAM Expo and Interactive Zone Open

12:00 pm

Purina Festival Zone and STEAM Exhibit

Check out exciting ways that science, technology, engineering, arts and math can be educational AND fun.

12:30 pm

Boeing Air Show

Check out these high flying, exhilarating, aerobatic performers dazzling the crowd over the Mississippi River.

2:00 pm

Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team

In the Purina Festival Zone in the North teardrop

4:30 pm

Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team

In the Purina Festival Zone in the North teardrop

5:00 pm

Boeing Air Show

Check out these high flying, exhilarating, aerobatic performers dazzling the crowd over the Mississippi River.

6:30 pm

Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team

In the Purina Festival Zone in the North teardrop

6:30 pm

RANDY HOUSER

on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage

8:15 pm

BRETT YOUNG

on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage

9:35 pm

Edward Jones Fireworks

Friday, July 5th, 2019

4:00 pm

Fair Saint Louis Opens

Purina Festival Zone, STEAM Expo and Interactive Zone Open

4:30 PM

Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team

In the Purina Festival Zone in the North teardrop

5:00 pm

Boeing Air Show

Check out these high flying, exhilarating, aerobatic performers dazzling the crowd over the Mississippi River.

6:30 pm

JOHNNY GILL

on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage

6:30 PM

Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team

In the Purina Festival Zone in the North teardrop

8:15 pm

KEITH SWEAT

on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage

9:35 pm

Edward Jones Fireworks

Saturday, July 6th 2019

12:00 pm

Fair Saint Louis Opens

Purina Festival Zone, STEAM Expo and Interactive Zone Open

12:30 pm

Boeing Air Show

Check out these high flying, exhilarating, aerobatic performers dazzling the crowd over the Mississippi River.

2:00 pm

Fire for Effect

on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car stage

2:00 pm

Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team

In the Purina Festival Zone in the North teardrop

3:30 pm

Rubi

on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage

4:15 pm

Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team

In the Purina Festival Zone in the North teardrop

4:30 pm

Salute to the Troops presented by Express Scripts and Express Scripts Foundation

Join us as we honor and celebrate 300 service men and women from the Missouri National Guard for their sacrifice to our country.

Presented by Express Scripts and Express Scripts Foundation

5:00 pm

Boeing Air Show

Check out these high flying, exhilarating, aerobatic performers dazzling the crowd over the Mississippi River.

6:30 pm

VERTICAL HORIZON

on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage

6:30 pm

Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team

In the Purina Festival Zone in the North teardrop

8:15 pm

THE FLAMING LIPS

on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage

9:35 pm

Edward Jones Fireworks