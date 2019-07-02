Fair Saint Louis
Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019
3:00 pm
ParadeTown Open
Free family fun in Kiener Plaza with music, food and drinks, activations, hot air balloons, a DJ and a fireworks finale
3:00 pm
Dave Glover Show Live and Jersey County Corn Hole Tourney
4:00 pm
Solar Sound Marching Band
4:30 pm
DJ Random
5:30 pm
ARMY Golden Knights Jump
6:00 pm
Louie (Blues mascot) Appearance
7:00 pm
Balloon Glow
7:30 pm
Jake’s Leg
9:50 pm
Fireworks
Thursday, July 4th 2019
7:30 am
America’s Birthday 5K Race
Celebrate the 4th with a 5K run.
9:30 am
137th America’s Birthday Parade
137th Annual VP Parade in downtown St. Louis along Market Street. This year’s parade theme is ” USA”. The 2019 Parade Honorary Grand Marshal is Bill Griffin, a 50-year employee of the Veiled Prophet Organization and instrumental each year int he Parade’s production.
Check out 14 high caliber marching bands, 21 beautifully designed floats, huge helium-filled character balloons and dozens of great units as the kick off to the Fourth of July weekend.
If you can’t join in person catch the live broadcast on KMOV, Channel 4 starting at 9:30 am.
12:00 pm
Fair Saint Louis Opens
Purina Festival Zone, STEAM Expo and Interactive Zone Open
12:00 pm
Purina Festival Zone and STEAM Exhibit
Check out exciting ways that science, technology, engineering, arts and math can be educational AND fun.
12:30 pm
Boeing Air Show
Check out these high flying, exhilarating, aerobatic performers dazzling the crowd over the Mississippi River.
2:00 pm
Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team
In the Purina Festival Zone in the North teardrop
4:30 pm
Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team
In the Purina Festival Zone in the North teardrop
5:00 pm
Boeing Air Show
Check out these high flying, exhilarating, aerobatic performers dazzling the crowd over the Mississippi River.
6:30 pm
Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team
In the Purina Festival Zone in the North teardrop
6:30 pm
RANDY HOUSER
on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage
8:15 pm
BRETT YOUNG
on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage
9:35 pm
Edward Jones Fireworks
Friday, July 5th, 2019
4:00 pm
Fair Saint Louis Opens
Purina Festival Zone, STEAM Expo and Interactive Zone Open
4:30 PM
Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team
In the Purina Festival Zone in the North teardrop
5:00 pm
Boeing Air Show
Check out these high flying, exhilarating, aerobatic performers dazzling the crowd over the Mississippi River.
6:30 pm
JOHNNY GILL
on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage
6:30 PM
Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team
In the Purina Festival Zone in the North teardrop
8:15 pm
KEITH SWEAT
on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage
9:35 pm
Edward Jones Fireworks
Saturday, July 6th 2019
12:00 pm
Fair Saint Louis Opens
Purina Festival Zone, STEAM Expo and Interactive Zone Open
12:30 pm
Boeing Air Show
Check out these high flying, exhilarating, aerobatic performers dazzling the crowd over the Mississippi River.
2:00 pm
Fire for Effect
on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car stage
2:00 pm
Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team
In the Purina Festival Zone in the North teardrop
3:30 pm
Rubi
on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage
4:15 pm
Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team
In the Purina Festival Zone in the North teardrop
4:30 pm
Salute to the Troops presented by Express Scripts and Express Scripts Foundation
Join us as we honor and celebrate 300 service men and women from the Missouri National Guard for their sacrifice to our country.
Presented by Express Scripts and Express Scripts Foundation
5:00 pm
Boeing Air Show
Check out these high flying, exhilarating, aerobatic performers dazzling the crowd over the Mississippi River.
6:30 pm
VERTICAL HORIZON
on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage
6:30 pm
Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team
In the Purina Festival Zone in the North teardrop
8:15 pm
THE FLAMING LIPS
on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage
9:35 pm
Edward Jones Fireworks