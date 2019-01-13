【圣路易时报讯】鲜艳的桃花突出了2019年的猪年邮票，这是美国邮政总署庆祝农历新年系列的第12枚和最后一枚邮票，发行日期订2019年1月17日和在首发城市德克萨斯州休斯顿发行。猪年从2019年2月5日开始，到2020年1月24日结束。

2019年1月17日猪年邮票实际面值为50美分，1月27日邮资调整后为55美分，大家将有10天的时间可以买到便宜5美分的猪年邮票。

在世界各地，数百万人庆祝农历新年，也被称为中国农历新年春节，是亚裔社区一年中最重要的节日。

邮票图案是几朵鲜艳的粉红色桃花。桃花经常在农历新年期间开花，标志着中国文化春天的开始。居住在纽约的华裔艺术家麦锦鸿（Kam Mak）创作了这幅原创画作。

邮票图案是两朵盛开的桃花，和几株含苞待放的桃花，从邮票右上角伸展下来。粉红色的桃花在绿色背景的衬托下显得格外娇艳烂漫。邮票左上角是金色的猪字剪纸，它的下面是中文草书“猪”字。“永远”的英文字样FOREVER印在邮票右下角。

邮票设计采用了Kam Mak的原创艺术品，加上农历新年邮票系列中设计师李健文(Clarence Lee)的复杂剪纸设计元素，以及由書法家Lau Bun绘制的草书“猪”字样。 Ethel Kessler是这枚邮票的艺术总监。

在中国，桃树通常在2月初开花，正好赶上新的一年。引人注目的粉红色花朵标志着中国文化春天的开始。美国的猪年邮票联想起许多与桃花相关的诗词。《诗经》中的“桃之夭夭，灼灼其华”描绘了春天桃花盛开之际和新娘的年轻貌美，“人面桃花相映红”讲述了一段曲折的爱情故事。

猪年邮票将作为Forever永久邮票发行。这张Forever邮票总价值与目前的First-Class Mail 1盎司价格相同。

回望美国第二轮生肖邮票，从2008年鼠年邮票上的灯笼到2009年牛年邮票上的舞狮，从2010年虎年邮票上的水仙到2011年兔年邮票上的金橘，从2012年龙年邮票上的舞龙到2013年蛇年邮票上的爆竹，从2014年马年邮票上的大鼓到2015年羊年邮票上的果盘，从2016年猴年邮票上的牡丹到2017年鸡年邮票上的红包，从2018年狗年邮票上的富贵竹到2019年猪年邮票上的桃花，全轮邮票细致入微地描绘了中国春节风俗习惯的方方面面。其中表现花卉的有3枚，即水仙、牡丹和桃花。

自中国生肖邮票发行以来，邮局得到社会的热烈反响和支持，成为美国邮票史上发行最成功的邮票之一，中国生肖邮票不但深受华人及亚裔的欢迎，甚至还风行全美及海外。由于社会效益和经济效益都很好，邮政总署开始每年发行一枚农历新的生肖邮票。

Celebrating Lunar New Year

U.S. Postal Service to Dedicate Year of the Boar Forever Stamp

Bright pink peach blossoms highlight the 2019 Year of the Boar stamp, the 12th and final stamp in the U.S. Postal Service’s Celebrating Lunar New Year series. The Year of the Boar begins Feb. 5, 2019, and ends on Jan. 24, 2020.

Who:

Luke Grossmann, vice president, Finance and Planning, U.S. Postal Service

When:

Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. CST

Where:

Chinese Community Center

9800 Town Park Drive

Houston, TX 77036

Around the world, millions of people welcome a new year with gifts, music and celebration. The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival in China and Tet in Vietnam, is the most important holiday of the year for many Asian communities.

The stamp design features original artwork by Kam Mak with elements from the previous series of Lunar New Year stamps — Clarence Lee’s intricate cut-paper design of a boar and the Chinese character for “boar” drawn in grass-style calligraphy by Lau Bun. Ethel Kessler was the art director for this stamp.

In China, peach trees typically bloom in early February, just in time for the new year. The striking pink blossoms mark the beginning of spring in Chinese culture.

The Year of the Boar stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp in self-adhesive souvenir sheets of 12. This Forever stamp will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

