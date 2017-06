相约海军码头2017夏季焰火 不见不散！

芝加哥海军码头如今成为芝加哥最为著名最为热闹的游乐场所。夏季常常有许多免费的活动及音乐会,常年活动不断。2017年夏季海军码头又将迎来壮观的烟花汇演,芝加哥湖畔夏季夜晚的天际线将会更加绚烂。

2017年的海军码头夏季暑期,每周二次的烟花汇演将在暑假期间的星期三和星期六举行。从阵亡将士纪念日至劳动节。请别忘查看一年中添加的额外节目的时间表而错过精彩瞬间。

在芝加哥湖畔海军码头北侧停泊着一艘桅杆高耸的仿古海盗船,在夏日之夜会驶向湖中。供游客们欣赏湖光水色,也可从湖面饱览全城风姿。在畅游75分钟的时间里,在酒吧点一杯凉爽的饮料,放松身心,享受悠闲的夜晚,当焰火燃起,穿过美丽的芝加哥天际线。你一定会度过这个难忘的体验。

今夏的芝加哥海军码头还会提供最有趣和独特的餐饮,舞蹈,娱乐和壮观景色的组合。著名滚石乐队也将在海军码头登台献上摇滚之夜。所以,想在芝加哥海军码头看着夜空照亮着闪闪发光的色调,体验与众不同的2017夏季之夜吗?那么请留意下面的2017焰火表演时间表。

(芝加哥侨报周末–Jun 01, 2017,17:22)

2017年海军码头焰火表演时间表

Navy Pier is the destination for spectacular fireworks perfectly synchronized to music on Lake Michigan. Our biweekly Aon Summer Fireworks shows occur on Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer, from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Be sure to check the schedule for additional shows added throughout the year.

2017 Aon Summer Fireworks Schedule

Sat, May 27: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, May 31: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, June 3: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, June 7: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, June 10: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, June 14: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, June 17: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, June 21: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, June 24: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, June 28: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, July 1: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Tues, July 4: 9:30pm – Independence Day Fireworks/Celebration presented by Miller Lite

Wed, July 5: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, July 8: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, July 12: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, July 15: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, July 19: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, July 22: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, July 26: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, July 29: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, August 2: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, August 5: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, August 9: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, August 12: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, August 16: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, August 19: 10:15pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, August 23: 9:30pm- Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, August 26: 10:15pm- Aon Summer Fireworks

Wed, August 30: 9:30pm – Aon Summer Fireworks

Sat, September 2: 10:15pm- Aon Summer Fireworks

Sun, October 31: 9:30pm – Halloween Fireworks Presented by Miller Lite

Sun, December 31: Midnight – New Years Eve Fireworks Presented by Miller Lite