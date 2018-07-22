【圣路易时报讯】密苏里州法令Section 144.049规定，每年八月第一个周五凌晨12: 01到周日午夜，为期三天密苏里州免收学生返校学习生活用品之营业税，今(2018)年之免税日为八月三日至五日。具体物品限于服装（单次结帐不超过$100）、学习用品（单次结帐不超过$50）、电脑软体（不超过$350)、个人电脑及外置设备(不超过$3,500)、图形计算器(不超过$$150) 。

州内各郡市可自由选择是否参加该免税优惠。如果参加，州税和市税均可免除；如果不参加，州税部分(4.225%)仍可免除。如需更多资讯，请参阅

https://dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school/

圣路易郡内不参加免税日之城市有Brentwood, Bridgeton, Clayton, Des Peres, Ellisville, Ferguson, Frontenac, Kirkwood, Ladue, Manchester, Maplewood, Overland, Richmond Heights, St Ann, St Peters, Town & Country, University City, Webster Groves等。

The sales tax exemption is limited to:

Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less

School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less

Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500

Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500

Graphing Calculators – not to exceed $150

Tax Free Weekend Dates 2018

Alabama Tax Free Weekend – July 20 – 22, 2018

Arkansas Tax Free Weekend – August 4-5, 2018

Connecticut Tax Free Weekend – August 19-25, 2018

Florida Tax Free Weekend – August 3-5, 2018

Georgia Tax Free Weekend – Cancelled for 2018

Iowa Tax Free Weekend, August 3-4, 2018

Louisiana Tax Free Weekend, August 3-4, 2018

Maryland Tax Free Weekend, August 12-18, 2018

Mississippi Tax Free Weekend, July 27-28, 2018

Missouri Tax Free Weekend, August 3-5, 2018

New Mexico Tax Free Weekend, August 3-5, 2018

North Carolina Tax Free Weekend, 2018 – There is no tax free weekend this year in North Carolina.

Ohio Tax Free Weekend, August 3-5, 2018

Oklahoma Tax Free Weekend, August 3-5, 2018

South Carolina Tax Free Weekend, August 3-5, 2018

Tennessee Tax Free Weekend, July 27-29, 2018

Texas Tax Free Weekend, August 10-12, 2018

Virginia Tax Free Weekend, August 3-5, 2018

Wisconsin Tax Free Weekend, August 1-5, 2018

What is Tax Free Weekend?

Here is a general list of the items included and where you can get more information on your specific state’s Tax Free Holiday.

School Supplies

Backpacks

Clothing

Jackets

Computers

Laptops

Printers