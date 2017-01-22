英文演讲原文：

Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans and people of the world, thank you.

We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people. Together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come.

We will face challenges. We will confront hardships. But we will get the job done. Every four years, we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transfer of power.

And we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for their gracious aid throughout this transition. They have been magnificent. Thank you.

Today’s ceremony, however, has very special meaning. Because today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another.

But we are transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people.

For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered, but the jobs left. And the factories closed.

The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs. And while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land. That all changes starting right here and right now. Because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you.

It belongs to everyone gathered here today and everyone watching all across America. This is your day. This is your celebration. And this, the United States of America, is your country.

What truly matters is not which party controls our government but whether our government is controlled by the people. January 20th, 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.

The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.

Everyone is listening to you now. You came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement, the likes of which the world has never seen before.

At the center of this movement is a crucial conviction — that a nation exist to serve its citizens. Americans want great schools for their children, safe neighborhoods for their families and good jobs for themselves.

These are just and reasonable demands of righteous people and a righteous public. But for too many of our citizens, a different reality exist. Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities, rusted out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation, an education system flushed with cash but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge. And the crime, and the gangs, and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential. This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.

We are one nation, and their pain is our pain. Their dreams are our dreams, and their success will be our success. We share one heart, one home and one glorious destiny.

The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans. For many decades, we’ve enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry, subsidized the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military.

We defended other nation’s borders while refusing to defend our own.

And spent trillions and trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay.

We’ve made other countries rich while the wealth, strength, and confidence of our country has dissipated over the horizon. One by one, the factories shuttered and left our shores with not even a thought about the millions and millions of American workers that were left behind.

The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and then redistributed all across the world.

But that is the past and now we are looking only to the future.

We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital and in every hall of power. From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first — America first.

Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs.

Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will fight for you with every breath in my body. And I will never, ever let you down.

America will start winning again, winning like never before.

We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth, and we will bring back our dreams. We will build new roads and highways and bridges and airports and tunnels and railways all across our wonderful nation. We will get our people off of welfare and back to work rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor. We will follow two simple rules — buy American and hire American.

We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world.

But we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first. We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone but rather to let it shine as an example. We will shine for everyone to follow.

We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones. And unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the earth.

At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other. When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice.

The Bible tells us how good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity. We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreement honestly but always pursue solidarity. When America is united, America is totally unstoppable.

There should be no fear. We are protected, and we will always be protected. And most importantly, We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement. We will be protected by God.

Finally, we must think big and dream even bigger. In America, we understand that a nation is only living as long as it is striving. We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action, constantly complaining but never doing anything about it.

The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action.

Do not allow anyone to tell you that it cannot be done. No challenge can match the heart and fight and spirit of America. We will not fail. Our country will thrive and prosper again. We stand at the birth of a new millennium, ready to unlock the mysteries of space, to free the earth from the miseries of disease and to harness the energies, industries and technologies of tomorrow. A new national pride will stir ourselves, lift our sights and heal our divisions. It’s time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget — that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots.

We all enjoyed the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same great American flag.

And whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the windswept plains of Nebraska, They look up at the same night sky, they build a heart with the same dreams and they are infused with the breath of life by the same Almighty Creator.

So to all Americans in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, from ocean to ocean, hear these words — you will never be ignored again.

Your voice, your hopes and your dreams will define our American destiny. Together, And your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way. We will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And yes, together, thank you. we will make America great again. God bless you. And God bless America. Thank You.

中文翻译：

首席大法官罗伯茨先生，卡特前总统，克林顿前总统，布什前总统，奥巴马前总统，各位美国同胞，世界人民，感谢你们。

各位美国公民们，我们正参与到一项伟大的全国性事业当中：重建我们的国家，重塑对全体人民的承诺。我们将一起决定未来很多年内美国乃至全世界的道路。

我们将遭遇挑战。我们会遇到困难。但是我们能将这项事业完成。每过四年，我们都相聚在这里进行有序和平的权力交接。

我们应该感谢总统奥巴马和第一夫人米歇尔·奥巴马，他们在权力交接中，慷慨地给予我以帮助。他们真的很棒。谢谢你们。

今天的就职典礼有着特殊的意义。因为，今天，我们不只是将权力由一任总统交接到下一任总统，由一个政党交接给另一政党。

今天我们是将权力由华盛顿交接到了人民的手中，即你们的手中。

长久以来，华盛顿的一小群人攫取了利益果实，代价却要由人民来承受。华盛顿欣欣向荣，人民却没有分享到财富。政客们塞满了腰包，工作机会却越来越少，无数工厂关门。

建制派保护的是他们自己，而不是我们国家的公民。他们的成功和胜利不属于你们。当他们在我们的首都欢呼庆祝时，这片土地上无数在挣扎奋斗的家庭却没有什么可以庆祝的。但这些都会改变，在此地改变，在此时改变。因为你们的时刻来临了，这一刻属于你们。

这次胜利属于今天聚集在这里的所有人以及全国正在看这次典礼的所有美国人。这是属于你们的一天。这是你们的庆祝日。我们所在的美利坚合众国，是你们的国家。

真正重要的并不是政府由哪个党派掌控，而是让政府由人民做主。2017年1月20日，这一天将会被铭记，美国人重新成为了国家的主宰者。

曾经被忽视的美国人不会继续被忽视。

现在，所有人都在倾听你们。你们数以千万计地投入到这场历史运动中，这样的事情世界上从来没有过。

这一就职典礼的核心是一种信念——我们坚信国家是为服务人民而存在的。我们国家想要为孩子们提供优良的学校学校教育，为家庭提供安全的生活环境，为每个人提供好的就业岗位。

这些是正直的人民，正直的公众发出的合理诉求。但是很多人面对的现实却与我们的期望不相符。在内城区，母亲和孩子正陷于贫困之中，生锈的工厂像墓碑一样布满我们国家的土地，教育系统充斥着黑暗的权钱交易，我们年轻又俊俏的学生们因此被剥夺了本该习得的知识。犯罪团体和毒品夺走了许多生命，阻碍了我们国家未开发潜力的释放。我们国家中的这些屠杀行为将永久结束在此地、结束在此刻。

我们同属一个国家，他们的痛苦就是我们的痛苦。他们的梦想也是我们的梦想，他们的成就将是我们的成就。我们万众一心，同住一个家园，将会共享耀眼的成就。

今天我所做的就职誓言是对所有美国人的效忠。几十年来，我们以美国工业的衰落为代价为别国的工业输送营养，为别国军队施以援助，但对我国军力的耗损视而不见。

我们曾经致力于保卫其他国家的领地，却忽略了我们自己的领土。

我们曾经将成千上万亿美元转移到海外，我们自己的基础设施却年久失修、长年荒废。

我们帮助其他走上了富裕之路，我们自己的财富、力量和自信却逐渐消失在地平线上。我们的工厂一个接一个倒闭，而我们成千上万被落在后面的工人被长久忽视。

我们中产阶级的财富被剥削，再被分配给世界其他国家。

但这些都是过去了，我们现在要看向未来。

我们今天聚集于此，是为了颁布新的命令，让它在每个城市、每个国家的首都、每座权力的殿堂回响。从今天开始，我们的国家将拥有新的远景。从今天开始，只有美国第一——美国第一。

每一个关于贸易、关于税收、关于移民、关于外交的决定，都会为了美国工人和美国家庭的利益而做出。我们要保护我们的国界不受其他国家的破坏，他们生产了本属于我们的商品，偷走了本来要投资在我们国土上的公司，毁掉了我们的工作机会。

只有保护，才能有真正的富强。我会拼尽每一口气，为你们奋战到底。而且我永远，永远不会让你们失望。

美国会重新成为胜者，它的胜利将远超昔日的荣光。

我们会拿回属于我们的工作。我们会重新守卫住国界。我们会夺回我们的财富，和我们的梦想。在我们辽阔伟大的国土上，我们要建立新的道路、高速公路、桥梁、机场、隧道和铁路，人民不再依靠福利，而是回到工作岗位，依靠美国人的双手，美国人的劳动，重建我们的国家。我们将遵循两条最简单的原则——买美国的商品，雇美国的工人。

我们会同世界其他国家和睦修好。

但是基于以下共识：所有国家都有权以自己的利益为先。我们不寻求将自己的生活方式强加于人，更期望它能自己发光发亮成为榜样。所有愿意效仿我们的人都能感受到这种光亮。

我们会加固与旧盟友的关系，建立新的联盟。文明世界的国家会团结起来，以抵御激进的伊斯兰恐怖主义，我们会把他们从地球表面全部清除。

政治必须以完全拥护我们自己的国家为基础。通过忠诚于我们的国家，我们会实现我们彼此之间的忠诚。当你心怀爱国主义，你便不会再心存偏见。

圣经告诉我们，当上帝的子民团结一致，那情景将是妙不可言的。我们必须坦率地表达我们的观点，真诚地就不同观点进行辩论，但同时，我们也要追求团结一致。当美国人民团结在一起时，美国会变得势不可当。

我们不需要再心存恐惧。我们会被保护，我们会永远被保护。来自军队和执法部门这些优秀的男男女女，将会保护我们。更重要的是，上帝会保佑我们。

最后，在美国，我们要敢想，更要敢做梦。我们必须理解，一个国家只有不断进取，才能生存下去。我们不再接纳那些只说不做、只会抱怨而从不试图做出改变的政客。

讲空话的时代已经结束了。现在是行动的时间。

不要听信任何人说你不可能成功。美国人的心性、战斗力和精神可以克服任何挑战。我们不会失败。我们的国家会重新发展和繁荣起来。我们即将迎来新的一个世纪，准备好了破解太空的奥秘，将世界从疾病的痛苦中解脱，驾驭未来的新能源、新产业和新技术。一种新的国家荣誉感在我们心中激荡，提升视野、缝合分裂。现在是时候让美国的“斗士们”再次记起一种古老的智慧——不管我们是黑皮肤，棕色皮肤，还是白皮肤，我们都流着爱国者的红色血液。

我们共同享受自由的光辉，我们共同向伟大的美国国旗致敬。

我们的孩子，不管是出生在底特律城郊，还是内布拉斯加州被风吹拂的平原上，他们仰望的都是同一片夜空，他们的内心都承载着同样的梦想，他们的生命都由同一个万能的主所赋予。

所有的美国人，无论远近，即使远隔千山万水，你们也要记住：你再也不会被忽视。

你们的声音，你们的希望和你们的梦想，将定义美国的命运。你们的勇气、善意和爱将永远指引我们的方向。我们会让美国再次强大。我们会让美国再次富有。我们会让美国再次骄傲。我们会让美国再次安全。当然，我们将共同做到这些，谢谢你们，让美国再次强大。上帝保佑你们。上帝保佑美利坚。谢谢！