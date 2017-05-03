请注意! 圣路易斯地区爆发Google文档电子邮件病毒

【圣路易时报讯】根据Parkway学区信息技术(IT)警报, 圣路易斯地区目前爆发病毒电子邮件。

病毒电子邮件包含以下内容。

主题行： “朋友的名字” 与您分享了Google文档中的文档

电子邮件正文： “朋友的名字” 已邀请您查看以下文档

如果您看到这封电子邮件，请不要点击链接打开Google文档。 请立即删除电子邮件。

如果您已经点击链接打开文档，您应考虑重置与您的个人电子邮件帐户相关联的密码。





We are aware of a malware outbreak associated with email in the St. Louis region. The malicious emails contain the following.

Subject line: “name” has shared a document on Google Docs with you

Body of email: “name” has invited you to view the following document

If you see this email, do not click the link to open the Google doc. Please delete the email immediately.

If you already clicked on the link to open the document, you may consider resetting the password associated with your personal email account.