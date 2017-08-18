8月21日中午您在哪？ 只要您在圣路易地区，都请您把握这次见证历史时刻的机会

见证历史时刻 圣路易郡郡长 Steve Stenger 亲自主持圣路易地区最大日全蚀活动



【圣路易时报讯】您知道圣路易地区8月21日当天最大的日全蚀观望活动在哪儿吗？ 8月21日上午，位于圣路易郡 345 North Rd.,St. Louis, MO 63125 的 Jefferson Barracks 公园将于当天上午9时开放，预计会有超过一万人以上参加日全蚀观望活动。如果您到的早，公园还会发放免费的日全蚀专用观望眼镜，直到赠完为止。

圣路易郡郡长 Steve Stenger 将亲自参加这个活动，并将领唱美国国歌，这将是第一次 Stenger 郡长领唱国歌。此外，美国邮政总局也将在公园主舞台公布全日全蚀纪念日邮票。

Indie Rock Band Cold Roses 乐团则将在公园举行演唱会，并有多辆餐车在现场提供餐食。

公园21日将自上午9时开放进入，但将于12点45分关闭禁止进入，以便在公园内所有的人观望完全日全蚀，公园将在下午一时半再开放进入，整个活动将于下午三时结束。

如果您计划参加这个圣路易郡最大的日全蚀活动，请务必提早到达，注意行车安全，带好装备(专用眼镜，毯子，水等)，眼镜必须是专用观望日全蚀的眼镜，大家平时戴的墨镜不可，会伤害眼睛。

圣路易地区上一次日全蚀是在1442年，也就是575年前，错过这一次，圣路易得要再等四百八十八年之后的2505年。所以这次真是一个千载难逢的机会，见证这项天文奇观。





无论您是在家里喝茶喝咖啡，在公司里上班，在公园里席地而坐，或是在路上，只要您在圣路易地区，都请您把握这次机会，享受体验日全蚀的震撼，在不同地点，全部日全蚀时间有所不同，圣路易地区大约下午1时16分开始，持续20秒到1分多钟，精准到秒，请看： 圣路易2017年8月21日日全蚀时间表



St. Louis County Executive Announces One of Area’s Largest Eclipse Events

St. Louis County, MO- (August 17, 2017)- St. Louis County Parks is hosting one of the the biggest eclipse events in our area. The Great American Total Solar Eclipse Event kicks off at 9 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks Park on August 21st. Indie Rock Band Cold Roses will provide entertainment and several food trucks will be stationed throughout the venue.

“The last time a total solar eclipse occurred in the greater St. Louis area was 1442, so this is a once in a lifetime experience for all of us,” St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger said. “We expect up to 10,000 people at Jefferson Barracks Park and the excitement is building.”

St. Louis County Parks will be distributing eclipse glasses and frisbees free of charge while supplies last. County Executive Stenger will sing the National Anthem and the United States Postal Service will unveil a commemorative eclipse stamp on the main stage.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and will close at 12:45 p.m. in preparation for totality. The park will reopen at 1:30 and the festivities continue until 3 p.m. St. Louis County Police and Park Rangers will be on hand to help with parking. Please visit our website here for more information.

Program Timeline:

9:00 am Gates Open for parking

10:45 am Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem

11:00 am USPS will unveil a new stamp dedicated to the eclipse (more info here)

11:49 am Moon begins crossing the Sun

12:45 pm Admittance into the park will cease to ensure everyone in the park can experience the eclipse

12:50 pm Sun is more than half covered

1:17:34 pm Totality begins

1:18:20 pm Maximum totality

1:19:07 pm Totality ends

1:30 pm Roads will reopen

1:45 pm Sun is more than half covered

2:44 pm Moon finishes eclipsing the Sun

Food Trucks:

Curbside Cookery

Pi Pizzeria

Frosty Treats

Edg-Clif Winery

Backyard BBQ

Ney York Tom’s

Scoops & More