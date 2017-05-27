【圣路易时报讯】自2002年当选圣路易国际机构董事，协助该机构照顾安顿移民、难民15年。圣路易时报发行人谢秀云女士五月三日在任内退休，国际机构总裁Anna Crosslin时颁感谢状予谢秀云女士，感谢她15年来出钱出力，持续的支持和参与国际机构各项义工和专案计划活动，为国际机构的成长和发展写下一页美丽篇章。

在担任国际机构董事期间，谢秀云女士为国际机构与圣路易美华社区建立了坚固的友谊和合作关系，她曾担任2007年国际机构在森林公园世界博览会厅(World’s Fair Pavilion)举办之募款餐会共同主持人，当时有五百位嘉宾参加晚宴，募款金额高达12万元，圣路易市市长Francis Slay特别与蔡国雄先生、谢秀云女士夫妇见面，这次募款是国际机构一大里程碑。

国际机构总裁Anna Crosslin特别推崇谢秀云女士，她表示“由于谢秀云董事的加入和支持，国际机构才能由一个小型的服务机构一步一脚印度走到现在壮大的规模”。

“经由国际机构，谢秀云女士展现了她在族裔多元化上的提升，不只是限于华裔社区，谢秀云女士已将多元化推广到了主流社会层次”

2012年谢秀云女士当选YWCA第32届女青年会杰出妇女企业领袖奖(YWCA Leader of Distinction)，是YWCA32届以来首位华裔妇女企业家获此殊荣。

On May 3, Sandy Tsai retired from the Board of Directors of the International Institute of St. Louis, a position she filled for more than 15 years. Sandy was first elected to the board in April 2002.

During her tenure, Sandy worked to build strong relations between the Institute and the Chinese American community in St. Louis. Among her other efforts, she served as co-chair of the International Institute’s “Wish You Were Here” gala, held in the World’s Fair Pavilion in Forest Park.

“Sandy has been a valuable member of the Institute’s volunteer team as we have transitioned from our smaller service footprint into the major agency we are today,” said Anna Crosslin, International Institute President & CEO. “Through the Institute, she has promoted the value of ethnic diversity beyond the Chinese community and into the mainstream.”

In 2012, Sandy’s efforts were recognized community-wide with her selection as a YWCA Leader of Distinction.