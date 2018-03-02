“March For Our Lives” gun-control rally 枪支管制大游行

今年的二月十四日可能是美国历史上最让人心痛的情人节，十七个佛罗里达 Parkland 高中的师生丧生于自动步枪。事发后无数该校学生发声，公开要求国会和总统枪支管制。

这些年轻人利用网路，组织动员，上街头，上电视，要求和卅、联邦议员面谈以解决枪枝泛滥的问题。

他们甚至筹划三月二十四日在DC数十万人大游行 “March for Our Lives” 。至今已有美国数十大小城市、甚至欧洲国家、响应他们的呼吁，在当天同步游行，希望政府和社会大众面对这个问题，找出解决方案。

我们应积极主动参与，尤其这和我们以及我们的子孙切身相关。

1. 参与三月二十四日的游行 。请用以下链接打进邮递区号就可以找到现有的时间和地点

https://event.marchforourlives.com/event/march-our-lives-events/search/

2. 参与各地学校三月十四日十七分钟的National School Walkout 。这个活动是Women’s March Youth Empower筹划的。使用以下链接查寻你所在地区的学校。 https://www.actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/enough-national-school-walkout

3. 写信给美国大公司，要求他们和National Rifle Association (NRA)切割财务关系 。使用以下链接查寻和NRA有财务关系的公司 。

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Oh_NQIOmEZAA7goe4Z_xKQ5wZxp405sx3FAcmVaQl1Y/htmlview?sle=true#gid=0

附上给公司的样本信:

To whom it may concern:

I write to you today about an issue of concern to me and my fellow Taiwanese Americans.

Over the past decades, we have left our country of birth, Taiwan, and came to this great and proud nation of ours. We came to love this beacon of freedom and democracy that the United States is to the rest of the world.

One issue we always found difficult to support, and to reconcile with our democratic beliefs is the American gun culture.

When a gunman killed 20 first graders and six adults with an assault rifle at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, it not only rattled Newtown, Connecticut, it reverberated across the world. Since then, there have been at least 239 school shootings nationwide. In those episodes, 438 people were shot, 138 of whom were killed. (Source: Gun Violence Archive.)

The Parkland, Florida shooting on February 14, only demonstrates that there seems to be no end to this macabre trend.

Undoubtedly, the American gun culture is a scourge upon this great land, and undoubtedly, the National Rifle Association is an enabler to this horrific culture.

We therefore welcome the news that Delta Airlines and United Airlines have joined a growing list of companies such as Best Western, MetLife and at least a dozen other companies cutting ties with the National Rifle Association. These companies thus do away with discounts and perks for National Rifle Association members.

We ask that [YOUR COMPANY] sever ties with the National Rifle Association as well.

Our children deserve better.

Thank you. We look forward to hearing your positive response.

Sincerely,

[XXXX]

海报样本:

Protect Kids, not Guns; Pro-life for Kids; Never Again; Arm teachers with Pencils, not Guns; End Gun Violence; Free our kids from Fear; Disarm Hate; Thoughts and Prayers are not Enough; Enough Violence; Teachers are Educators, not Soldiers

(NATWA St. Louis 北美台湾妇女圣路易分会)